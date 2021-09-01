Education minister virtually addresses 61st foundation day of NCERT

On the 61st foundation day of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the New Education Policy-2020 will turn India into a global knowledge superpower.

Addressing the participants virtually Pradhan, who also holds the Skill Development and Entrepreneurship portfolio, appreciated NCERT’s efforts in improving the quality of education. Recognizing NCERT’s milestones in its journey from bringing out the National Curriculum Frameworks for school education to the Alternative Academic Calendar to facilitate learning during the pandemic, he said that NCERT should gear up for bringing in massive transformation in education as envisaged in the NEP 2020.

On the occasion, a publication of NCERT titled ‘Dictionary of Sociology’, explaining the terms in Sociology, was released in three languages English, Hindi and Urdu.

Subhash Sarkar, Minister of State for Education, Raj Kumar Ranjan Singh, Minister for State for Education and senior officials of the Ministry and NCERT were present on the occasion.

Subhash Sarkar, Minister of State of Education stressed the role of integration of vocational and academic education for achieving the roles of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Skill India.

Raj Kumar Ranjan Singh, Minister for State for Education appreciated the regular review of materials and flexibility to adopt/ adapt in NCERT that contribute to the joy of learning.

A brief overview of the last six decades of achievements of the Council, was presented by the NCERT Director, Shridhar Shrivastava.

NCERT has been working on the areas of research, development of curriculum, syllabi, textual and training materials in both face-to-face and online modes. Recent significant initiatives include assessment of students through National Achievement Survey (NAS). Development of Learning Outcomes, preparing e-contents in all subject areas for all stages of school education. Another milestone of achievement included the development of ECCE Curriculum and Guidelines.