First instalment of SSK funds received by Kerala: Minister Sivankutty

Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Wednesday said the first instalment of central funds for Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK) scheme has been received by the state government. Kerala education minister V Sivankutty. (Facebook)

Sivankutty told reporters here that of the ₹109 crore approved for educational purposes by the Centre, ₹92.41 crore was sanctioned a day ago. "This is the recurring fund entitled to children under the Right to Education Act," the minister said.

He claimed that non-recurring funds of ₹17 crore meant for construction purposes were yet to be received. The minister said that even after approval of ₹109 crore, arrears of ₹1,158 crore from 2023-24 remain to be cleared by the Centre.

Sivankutty also said that the central government has told the Supreme Court that it will soon allocate to Kerala the SSK funds related to the appointment of special educators for differently-abled children.

"It is expected that the Centre will soon fulfil its assurance," he said.

He said that according to the recommendations of the Rehabilitation Council of India, there should be one special educator for every 10 differently-abled children in classes 1 to 5 and one for every 15 such students from standard 6 onwards.

Since there are not so many differently-abled children in a single school in Kerala, it was recommended that a group of schools be considered as one unit. In such a situation, over 4,000 special educators would be required, the minister said.

He further said that the issue directly affects around 45 lakh children in public schools, but was not reflected to a great extent in the state, as the Kerala government was also bearing the burden of the Centre's share.

Sivankutty assured that the state will go to any lengths to get the central funds that Kerala deserves.