IGNOU, Skill Development Ministry sign MoU to launch skill centres across India under PMKVY

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) and the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Government of India, have signed a new partnership to expand skill training across the country. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Tuesday, December 9 at Kaushal Bhawan in New Delhi.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Prof. Uma Kanjilal, Vice Chancellor of IGNOU, and Debashree Mukherjee, Secretary, MSDE, along with senior officials from both organisations.

Under this partnership, Skill Centres will be opened at all 70 IGNOU Regional Centres. These centres will offer industry-focused training programmes under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY). The training programmes will follow the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) so that learners receive recognised certificates.

IGNOU will act as a Training Partner under PMKVY 4.0. The university will use its large network of 70 Regional Centres and more than 2,400 Learner Support Centres to offer skill courses. IGNOU will also use its digital learning system and experience in blended learning to deliver flexible training for various job roles.

Key Features of the MoU Skill Centres will be set up at IGNOU Regional Centres with support from MSDE.

IGNOU will offer NSQF-aligned skill courses and help learners get recognised certification.

Vocational modules will be added to academic programmes to help students earn credits as per the National Education Policy.

Trainers will be supported and trained by MSDE through Sector Skill Councils.

Placement support, internships and job fairs will be organised through industry partners.

Learning progress will be tracked digitally through the Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH).

According to IGNOU, the initiative will give more opportunities to women, rural youth, first-generation learners and informal sector workers, helping them gain new skills and improve their employment chances.

(Based on press note issued by IGNOU)