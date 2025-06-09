IIM Bangalore announces Distinguished Alumni Awards 2025, four alumni to be honoured

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore will be awarding four aumni with the Distinguished Alumni Awards 2025. The four alumni include Sandhya Shekhar, Prashant Jain, Mathew Cyriac, and Vineet Saraiwala. IIM Bangalore will confer the Distinguished Alumni Awards 2025 to four alumni on June 15, 2025. (File image)

The institute will present the awards on June 15, 2025, during the reorientation of the Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) and Post Graduate Programme in Business Analytics (PGPBA).

Know the recipients of Distinguished Alumni Awards 2025

As informed by IIM Bangalore through a press statement, Sandhya Shekhar, PGP 1984, is an Advisor and Strategy Consultant to several corporate entities in the areas of Business Strategy and Digital Transformation. She serves as an Independent Director on the governing boards of Uno Minda Ltd., MI Torica, Mynda Onkyo, MITIL Polymer Pvt Ltd. and UCAL Ltd.

Prashant Jain, PGP 1991, is the Founder and Chief Investment Officer of 3P Investment Managers, and has previously served as Chief Investment Officer at HDFC Mutual Fund.

Prashant has 31 years of investment management experience, and holds the distinction of being the only fund manager in India and one of the few globally, to have continuously managed a scheme for over 28 years (HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund), and the first fund manager in India to have managed 1 lac crore of equity funds.

Mathew Cyriac, PGP 1994, is the Executive Chairman of the PE firm Florintree Advisors and Co-founder at deep tech fund Yali Capital. He earlier served as a founding member and PE Co-head of Blackstone India. He has been recognized for many firsts in his 30-year career spanning investing roles in India and the US.

Vineet Saraiwala, PGP 2015, Founder and CEO of Atypical Advantage, has significantly influenced corporate India’s approach towards disability inclusion as a business imperative.

About Distinguished Alumni Awards 2025

The Distinguished Alumni Awards was instituted in 2007 and presented to alumni in recognition of their achievements of exceptional merit and excellence in their chosen field of endeavor.

Awardees receive a citation and her/his name is engraved on the Wall of Fame in the Institute.

Reorientation programme

IIM Bangalore said that the reorientation for the second-year students will include a series of faculty-led workshops focused on academic and professional recalibration for the final year.

Additionally, the closing ceremony of the reorientation will feature PGP ’94 alumnus Ganeshan Ramachandran, MD & Lead - Industry Groups, Accenture, and Raghu Polisetty, Senior Managing Director, Global Lead - Strategy & Consulting Global Network, Accenture, as Chief Guests.

Orientation for the incoming cohorts on June 9

Meanwhile, the institute will host the orientation for the incoming cohort of its two-year fulltime MBA programmes, PGP and PGPBA, 2025-2027 batch, on June 9 2025.

The chief guest of the programme will be Ronnie Screwvala, Chairperson and Co-Founder, Entrepreneur & Film Producer, who will be speaking at the inauguration ceremony to be held in the Open-Air-Theatre (OAT) at the IIMB campus.

The orientation programme will provide briefings on programme expectations, online learning, administrative matters, activities, centres, committees, facilities, policies, and more.

There will also be interactions with alumni groups.

Furthermore, the programme will feature announcements of the Director’s Merit List, the Director’s Honours List, and key scholarship awards, IIM Bangalore informed.

It added that the President of the Students' Affairs Council (SAC), Revanth Reddy, will address the gathering on student life at IIMB, followed by a cultural program to mark the conclusion of the ceremony.