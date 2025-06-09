JAC Delhi Counselling 2025: Here's how to check round 1 seat allotment results at jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in

The Joint Admission Committee (JAC) Delhi is scheduled to release Round 1 seat allotment results on Monday, June 9, 2025. As informed in the website, the seat allotment results will be released after 3 PM, and candidates can check on the official website at jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in. JAC Delhi Counselling 2025: Steps to check round 1 seat allotment results at jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in is given here. The results are scheduled to be out after 3 PM, as per the official website.

JAC Delhi Counselling 2025: Here's how to check round 1 seat allotment results

Candidates can check the steps mentioned below to check the JAC Delhi round 1 seat allotment results:

Visit the official website at jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in On the home page, click on the link to check round 1 seat allotment results Enter your credentials to log in, if required, and submit. Check your result displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout for future reference.

As per the official schedule, after the seat allotment results, the physical reporting of candidates after physical reporting after payment of seat acceptance fee at allotted institutes will begin from June 13, 2025 to June 18, 2025.

The round 2 seat allotment results will be out on June 24, and round 3 seat allotment results on June 30, 2025.

Notably, the counselling is being conducted for admissions to B.Tech and B.Arch courses in participating institutes. These include:

Delhi Technological University (DTU) Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW) Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-Delhi)

For more related details, candidaes are advised to visit the official website of JAC Delhi.