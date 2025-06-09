RULET Answer Key 2025: Rajasthan University releases provisional key at uniraj.ac.in, download link here

The University of Rajasthan has released the RULET Answer Key 2025. Candidates can download the provisional key for the Rajasthan University Law Entrance Test on the university's official website at uniraj.ac.in. RULET Answer Key 2025: Rajasthan University releases provisional key, link here

The objection window has also opened. Candidates can submit objections regarding answer key on prescribed form in person physically alongwith supporting documents to the Convener, RULET-2025, in the Department of Law, University of Rajasthan, Jaipur-302004 in hard copy. The last date to submit the objections is till June 10, 2025.

RULET Answer Key 2025: How to download

To download the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of Rajasthan University at uniraj.ac.in.

2. Click on RULET link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the answer key link.

4. A PDF file will open where candidates can check the answers.

5. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The written exam was held on May 25, 2025 in single shift- from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm. The exam comprised of 150 multiple choice based questions and the total marks is 300. The duration of the exam was for 2 hours.

As per the official notice, the final result shall be on the basis of total marks scored by the candidate out of 350 marks inclusive of written test (including weightage, if applicable), group discussion and personal interview (300+25+25 respectively). For more related details candidates can check the official website of University of Rajasthan.