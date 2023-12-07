IIM Bangalore gearing up to host 4-day India Strategy Conference 2023 from December 14, registration link here

IIM Bangalore will be hosting the India Strategy Conference (ISC) 2023 in collaboration with IIM Ahmedabad, ISB Hyderabad, and the Confederation of Indian Industry Chief Strategy Officers’ (CII CSO) Forum from December 14th to 17th at the IIM Bangalore campus.

IIM Bangalore set to host India Strategy Conference 2023 from December 14

According to a press release, the ISC is touted as the country’s premier strategy gathering, uniting academia and industry to deliberate on the strategic opportunities and challenges of the 21st century. Participants of the ISC are expected to gain insights from global strategy experts.

The Co-chairs of the conference include Prof. Rejie George Pallathitta and Prof. Prateek Raj of IIM Bangalore, and Prof. Amit Karna and Prof. Chitra Singla of IIM Ahmedabad.

The conference will also feature cultural festivities.

Day-wise plan of India Strategy Conference 2023:

Day one of the conference will focus on nurturing the future of strategy scholarship through formative conversations and workshops.

On day two, the CII CSO will hold sessions wherein prominent industry leaders will share insights on shaping strategies in a disruptive world.

The last two days of the conference will include over 150 academic presentations across six tracks including technology, innovation, digital transformation, and more.

(To know more and register, visit the https://indiastrategy.org/)