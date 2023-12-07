NTA Military Nursing Service exam: Apply from December 11 at exams.nta.ac.in

National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that it will conduct the examination for the Military Nursing Service: Selection for Short Service Commission (SSC) 2023-24 under the Director General of Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS). NTA Military Nursing Service exam: Apply at exams.nta.ac.in from Dec 11 (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Only female candidates can apply for it.

The examination will be held as a Computer Based Test (CBT) on January 14, 2024. The application window will open on December 11 and close on December 26 and admit cards will be issued in the first week of January.

To apply for the exam, the candidate should be between 21 and 35 years of age on the application deadline.

The CBT will consist of MCQ’s based on Nursing, English Language and General Intelligence. The exam will be in English and there is no negative marking.

The computer based exam will have a duration of 150 minutes. The paper timing will be from 10 am to 12:30 pm.

Information about eligibility, scheme of exam, exam centers, exam timings, exam fee, procedure for applying etc. are available on the information bulletin hosted on the website.

“Candidates who are desirous of applying for the exam may go through the Information Bulletin and apply online at https://exams.nta.ac.in/SSCMNS only during the period from 11 December 2023 to 26 December 2023 and also pay the applicable fee, online, through the payment gateway using debit/creditcards, net banking and UPI,” NTA said.

