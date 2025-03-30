IIT Delhi’s Abu Dhabi campus to expand international reach

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi in Abu Dhabi is extending its outreach to attract students from Singapore, Malaysia, and other Southeast Asian countries, and utilizing the Indian diaspora to raise awareness about IITs, a senior official said. Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed at the inauguration of IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi campus (Photo posted on X by @dpradhanbjp)

"The campus has made significant progress in its first year, launching undergraduate programmes in computer science and energy engineering, a master's in energy transition and sustainability, and a PhD program in energy and sustainability," Dr. Shantanu Roy, Executive Director of IIT-Delhi Abu Dhabi campus, told PTI.

Located in Khalifa City, the campus was inaugurated on September 2, 2024, following an agreement between India and the UAE. While the UAE government provides funding, IIT Delhi contributes academic and research expertise.

Roy said the establishment aligns with UAE's Vision 2050, which emphasizes technology and innovation in energy, sustainability, space, and water resources.

From India's perspective, it supports the National Education Policy, which encourages top Indian institutions to establish global campuses.

The Abu Dhabi campus is administered by IIT Delhi and reports to its senate and board.

Roy said energy has been a key research focus, which likely influenced the decision to establish the campus in the UAE, a global energy hub.

Undergraduate admissions are through JEE Advanced and Combined Admission Entrance Test (CAET). While one-third of students come through JEE Advanced, CAET is designed for UAE residents, including expatriates who have lived there for five years, he said.

"We are expanding outreach to Singapore, Malaysia, and other Southeast Asian countries. The Indian diaspora plays a key role in creating awareness about IITs there," Roy said.

All faculty members, including Roy, are from the IIT Delhi campus. Plans include scaling up research and introducing a B. Tech program in chemical engineering.

This year, the campus is also introducing chemical engineering programme, with a total of 60 seats available. The focus is on energy and sustainability, reflecting the global shift toward cleaner energy and the UAE's strategic interest in the sector.

"Energy and sustainability is the biggest thrust area. Chemical engineering these days is really about the new energy focus," Roy said.

The institution takes a dual approach: cleaning fossil fuels and transitioning to renewables. The push for renewables becomes viable when costs are reduced, either in absolute terms or through government support, he said.

The master's program addresses these challenges, while undergraduate students receive broad training covering both conventional and transition energy, Roy said.

PhD programmes explore futuristic innovations like green hydrogen and green steel.

Given the UAE's unique energy landscape, IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi is aligning its research with regional needs while tackling global energy challenges.

"What might work in the UAE doesn't always work in Europe or India. We are studying all these aspects," Roy said.