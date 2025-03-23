IIT Delhi begins registration for PG, PhD admissions 2025; eligibility, list of courses and more

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has started the online registration process for postgraduate (PG) and PhD admissions, 2025. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for it at iitd.ac.in. The direct link and other details are given below. IIT Delhi begins registration for PG, PhD admissions 2025; eligibility, courses

The application deadline is April 7, 2025.

For the 2025-26 academic year, IIT Delhi is accepting applications for the following courses-

PhD departments-

Applied Mechanics

Biochemical Engineering and Biotechnology

Chemical Engineering

Chemistry

Civil Engineering

Computer Science and Engineering

Design

Electrical Engineering

(Energy Science and Engineering

Humanities and Social Sciences

Management Studies

Mathematics

Materials Science and

Mechanical Engineering

Physics

Textile and Fibre Engineering

Centres:

Applied Research in Electronics

Atmospheric Sciences

Automotive Research and Tribology

Biomedical Engineering

Optics & Photonics

Rural Development and Technology

Sensors, Instrumentation and Cyber-physical Systems Engineering

Transportation Research and Injury Prevention

Value Education in Engineering

Schools:

Amar Nath and Shashi Khosla School of Information Tech

Bharti School of Telecom

Tech. and Management

Kusuma School of Biological Sciences

School of Interdisciplinary Research

Yardi School of Artificial Intelligence

School of Public Policy

MTech courses

M.Tech: Applied Mechanics: Engineering Analysis and Design

Biochemical Engineering and Biotechnology: Biomolecular and Bioprocess Engineering

Chemical Engineering: Chemical Engineering

Chemistry: Molecular Engineering, Chemical Synthesis & Analysis

Civil Engg: Construction Engineering and Management, Environment Engineering & Management, Rock Engineering & Underground Structures, Geotechnical & Geoenvironmental Engineering, Structural Engineering, Water Resources Engineering, Transportation Engineering

Computer Science and Engineering: Computer Science & Engineering

Electrical Engineering: Communications Engineering, Computer Tech, Control & Automation, Integrated Electronics & Circuits, Power Electronics, Electronic Machine & Drives, Power Systems

Energy Science and Engineering: Energy & Environment Tech. and Management, Renewable Energy Technologies and Management

Materials Science & Engineering: Materials Engineering

Mechanical Engineering: Mechanical Design, Industrial Engineering, Production Engineering, Thermal Engineering

Physics: Applied Optics, Solid State Materials

Textile and Fibre Engineering: Fibre Engineering and Textile Chemical Processing Textile Engineering

CARE: Radio Frequency Design and Tech.

CAS: Atmospheric-Oceanic Science and Tech.

CBME: Biomedical Engineering

CART: Electric Mobility

Artificial Intelligence: Machine Intelligence and Data Science High Value Assistantship (available in some M.Tech programmes (3 years))

Interdisciplinary M.Tech

Cyber Security

Instrument Technology

Opto-Electro. & Opt. Communication

VLSI Design Tools & Tech.

Telecomm. Tech. and Management

Robotics

MS Research courses

Applied Mechanics

Automotive Research and Tribology

Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences

Biochemical Engineering and Biotechnology

Chemical Engineering

Civil Engineering

Computer Science and Engineering

Electrical Engineering

Energy Science and Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Materials Science and Engineering

Sensors, Instrumentation and Cyber-physical Systems Engineering

Machine Intelligence and Data Science

VLSI Design Tools and Tech

Transportation Safety and Injury Prevention

Healthcare Technology

IIT Delhi said admission to PhD, MTech, and MS research courses can be on a part-time or full-time basis, depending upon the availability of seats. For sponsored/part-time candidates, the details of minimum experience (Full-Time) as of the date of registration after the qualifying degree are given in the information brochure.

MDesign (4 semester full time course): Industrial Design

MSc (4 semester full time course):

Humanities and Social Sciences: Cognitive Science, Economics

MPP (4 semester full time course): Master of Public Policy

MA (4 semester full time course):

Humanities and Social Sciences: Culture, Society, Thought

The minimum eligibility requirement for PhD, MTech, MS research, MDesign, MPP admission at IIT Delhi is a 6.0 CGPA for general, OBC, EWS (5.50 for SC, ST, PwD) on a10 point scale or its equivalent marks (60 per cent, 55 per cent for SC, ST, PwD) in aggregate ( of all years or semesters of the qualifying degree).

IT Delhi said a relaxation in CGPA marks to 0.5 (5 per cent) is available to those with MA Degree in English for admission to Ph.D in Humanities and Social Sciences.

For admission to full-time PhD, MTech, MS(R) programmes, candidates need a valid GATE/national exam score. For the MDes programme, candidates need a valid CEED score.

For MSc, MA, they need a CGPA of 5.5 (5.0 for SC/ST/PwD) or equivalent marks. The requirement of GATE/national exam score is waived for graduates/students from CFTIs (centrally funded technical institutions). For detailed eligibility criteria, financial assistance details and other information, candidates can check the information bulletin.

Candidates must apply for IIT Delhi PG and PhD admissions online. The application fee is ₹200 per application for general, OBC and EWS candidates and it is ₹50 per application for SC, ST and PwD candidates.

The information for Financial Assistance or Scholarships for Full Time Ph.D./M.Tech./M.Des./ M.S. (R)/M.Sc./MPP/MA students is available in the Information Brochure.

Click here to visit the IIT Delhi PG admission portal.