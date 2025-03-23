IIT Delhi begins registration for PG, PhD admissions 2025; eligibility, list of courses and more
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has started the online registration process for postgraduate (PG) and PhD admissions, 2025. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for it at iitd.ac.in. The direct link and other details are given below.
The application deadline is April 7, 2025.
For the 2025-26 academic year, IIT Delhi is accepting applications for the following courses-
PhD departments-
Applied Mechanics
Biochemical Engineering and Biotechnology
Chemical Engineering
Chemistry
Civil Engineering
Computer Science and Engineering
Design
Electrical Engineering
(Energy Science and Engineering
Humanities and Social Sciences
Management Studies
Mathematics
Materials Science and
Mechanical Engineering
Physics
Textile and Fibre Engineering
Centres:
Applied Research in Electronics
Atmospheric Sciences
Automotive Research and Tribology
Biomedical Engineering
Optics & Photonics
Rural Development and Technology
Sensors, Instrumentation and Cyber-physical Systems Engineering
Transportation Research and Injury Prevention
Value Education in Engineering
Schools:
Amar Nath and Shashi Khosla School of Information Tech
Bharti School of Telecom
Tech. and Management
Kusuma School of Biological Sciences
School of Interdisciplinary Research
Yardi School of Artificial Intelligence
School of Public Policy
MTech courses
M.Tech: Applied Mechanics: Engineering Analysis and Design
Biochemical Engineering and Biotechnology: Biomolecular and Bioprocess Engineering
Chemical Engineering: Chemical Engineering
Chemistry: Molecular Engineering, Chemical Synthesis & Analysis
Civil Engg: Construction Engineering and Management, Environment Engineering & Management, Rock Engineering & Underground Structures, Geotechnical & Geoenvironmental Engineering, Structural Engineering, Water Resources Engineering, Transportation Engineering
Computer Science and Engineering: Computer Science & Engineering
Electrical Engineering: Communications Engineering, Computer Tech, Control & Automation, Integrated Electronics & Circuits, Power Electronics, Electronic Machine & Drives, Power Systems
Energy Science and Engineering: Energy & Environment Tech. and Management, Renewable Energy Technologies and Management
Materials Science & Engineering: Materials Engineering
Mechanical Engineering: Mechanical Design, Industrial Engineering, Production Engineering, Thermal Engineering
Physics: Applied Optics, Solid State Materials
Textile and Fibre Engineering: Fibre Engineering and Textile Chemical Processing Textile Engineering
CARE: Radio Frequency Design and Tech.
CAS: Atmospheric-Oceanic Science and Tech.
CBME: Biomedical Engineering
CART: Electric Mobility
Artificial Intelligence: Machine Intelligence and Data Science High Value Assistantship (available in some M.Tech programmes (3 years))
Interdisciplinary M.Tech
Cyber Security
Instrument Technology
Opto-Electro. & Opt. Communication
VLSI Design Tools & Tech.
Telecomm. Tech. and Management
Robotics
MS Research courses
Applied Mechanics
Automotive Research and Tribology
Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences
Biochemical Engineering and Biotechnology
Chemical Engineering
Civil Engineering
Computer Science and Engineering
Electrical Engineering
Energy Science and Engineering
Mechanical Engineering
Materials Science and Engineering
Sensors, Instrumentation and Cyber-physical Systems Engineering
Machine Intelligence and Data Science
VLSI Design Tools and Tech
Transportation Safety and Injury Prevention
Healthcare Technology
IIT Delhi said admission to PhD, MTech, and MS research courses can be on a part-time or full-time basis, depending upon the availability of seats. For sponsored/part-time candidates, the details of minimum experience (Full-Time) as of the date of registration after the qualifying degree are given in the information brochure.
MDesign (4 semester full time course): Industrial Design
MSc (4 semester full time course):
Humanities and Social Sciences: Cognitive Science, Economics
MPP (4 semester full time course): Master of Public Policy
MA (4 semester full time course):
Humanities and Social Sciences: Culture, Society, Thought
The minimum eligibility requirement for PhD, MTech, MS research, MDesign, MPP admission at IIT Delhi is a 6.0 CGPA for general, OBC, EWS (5.50 for SC, ST, PwD) on a10 point scale or its equivalent marks (60 per cent, 55 per cent for SC, ST, PwD) in aggregate ( of all years or semesters of the qualifying degree).
IT Delhi said a relaxation in CGPA marks to 0.5 (5 per cent) is available to those with MA Degree in English for admission to Ph.D in Humanities and Social Sciences.
For admission to full-time PhD, MTech, MS(R) programmes, candidates need a valid GATE/national exam score. For the MDes programme, candidates need a valid CEED score.
For MSc, MA, they need a CGPA of 5.5 (5.0 for SC/ST/PwD) or equivalent marks. The requirement of GATE/national exam score is waived for graduates/students from CFTIs (centrally funded technical institutions). For detailed eligibility criteria, financial assistance details and other information, candidates can check the information bulletin.
Candidates must apply for IIT Delhi PG and PhD admissions online. The application fee is ₹200 per application for general, OBC and EWS candidates and it is ₹50 per application for SC, ST and PwD candidates.
The information for Financial Assistance or Scholarships for Full Time Ph.D./M.Tech./M.Des./ M.S. (R)/M.Sc./MPP/MA students is available in the Information Brochure.
Click here to visit the IIT Delhi PG admission portal.
