IIT Delhi, University of Queensland invite applications for joint PhD Programme, know course details here

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has joined hands with the University of Queensland (UQ) in Australia to announce the commencement of the admission process for the joint PhD programme - July 2025 round. IIT Delhi and the University of Queensland have announced the application process of the joint PhD Programme for the July 2025 round. (Image source: uqiitd.org/screenshot)

The joint PhD programme, which begins from July this year, has over 100 students enrolled currently, and offers a unique academic experience, including a higher fellowship amount compared to regular domestic programmes, as informed in press statement issued by IIT Delhi.

Talented candidates with backgrounds in science, technology, engineering, mathematics, humanities, and social sciences are eligible to apply for the PhD programme.

Once enrolled, the candidates will have the opportunity to spend one year at University of Queensland's Brisbane campus and three years at IIT Delhi, where they will gain valuable international research exposure.

Additionally, all successful UQ–IITD PhD applicants will be offered a scholarship for the duration of their candidature for up to a maximum of 4 years (based on a full-time study load), the press release informed.

It may be mentioned here that information sessions are going to be organised on February 25 and March 4, 2025 for interested candidates. They can register for the sessions by click on this link.

Notably, the deadline to apply for the joint PhD programme is March 18, 2025.

For more information on eligibility, application process, scholarship and more, candidates are advised to visit the official website at uqiitd.org.