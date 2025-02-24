RPSC RAS prelims 2024 marks, final answer key released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, download via direct links

Rajasthan Public Service Commission, RPSC, has released the marks and final answer key of the Rajasthan State and Sub. Services Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination (RPSC RAS prelims 2024). Candidates who appeared for the examination can now download the final answer key fromrpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. RPSC RAS prelims 2024 marks and final answer key are out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can download via the direct links provided here.

To check the marks, candidates will need to enter their Roll Number followed by Date of Birth and Security Captcha.

Notably, the RPSC had announced the prelims results on February 20, 2025 on its official website, wherein it had published the roll numbers of candidates selected for the mains round.

The RPSC conducted the RAS prelims exam on February 2, 2025, in a single shift from 12 pm to 3 pm. There was a single paper with objective-type questions for 200 marks. Candidates had to attempt the exam in three hours, and there were negative marks.

Notably, the RPSC had earlier released the RAS prelims provisional answer key and allowed candidates to raise objections between February 3 and February 5, up to 12 am.

Candidates had to pay ₹100 as the fee per objection.

Moreover, the commission had also increased the number of vacancies from 733 to 1,096.

RPSC RAS Prelims result 2024: How to download marks and final answer key

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the marks and final answer key:

Visit the official website at rpsc.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. On the home page, click on the link to check the RAS Prelims final answer key or marks as required. Click on the RAS Prelims Final Answer key and download the PDF. Click on the marks link and enter your log in credentials to download your scores. Keep a printout of both for future reference.

