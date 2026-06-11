A major boost to the academic and research infrastructure of the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) has been announced through a contribution of $1.15 million committed by distinguished alumnus Jagjeet Singh Bindra (BT/CHE/1969).

IIT Kanpur to establish new chemical engineering annex with $1.15 million alumni gift(HT Photo)

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Through this contribution, a new state-of-the-art facility, to be named the Janice and Jagjeet Bindra Chemical Engineering Annex, will be established within the Department of Chemical Engineering.

The proposed annex is planned to be developed as a modern 4,000-square-metre facility and is expected to be utilised for teaching, research, innovation, and interdisciplinary collaboration. The department's critical infrastructure requirements are intended to be addressed through the project, while additional academic and research capabilities are expected to be developed. Advanced laboratories, smart classrooms, faculty offices, and collaborative research spaces are planned for the new building, as per a press statement issued by the institute.

Through the establishment of the annex, support is expected for emerging fields such as sustainable technologies, computational catalysis, biotechnology, and advanced materials. Opportunities for stronger industry-academia collaboration are also expected to be facilitated, and an ecosystem conducive to innovation and knowledge creation is anticipated to be strengthened.

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{{^usCountry}} The contribution has been made as part of Jagjeet Singh Bindra’s long-standing commitment to IIT Kanpur. Over the past three decades, he has provided extensive support for various institutional initiatives, including the Jeet Bindra Unit Operations & Innovation Lab, the Jeet Singh Bindra Centre of Excellence in Speciality Chemicals, and the Jeet Bindra AI in Engineering Science Lab. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The contribution has been made as part of Jagjeet Singh Bindra’s long-standing commitment to IIT Kanpur. Over the past three decades, he has provided extensive support for various institutional initiatives, including the Jeet Bindra Unit Operations & Innovation Lab, the Jeet Singh Bindra Centre of Excellence in Speciality Chemicals, and the Jeet Bindra AI in Engineering Science Lab. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Sharing his motivation for the contribution, Mr. Jagjeet Singh Bindra said, “ IIT Kanpur provided me with outstanding education, which has been the foundation of my professional career. It is my privilege and honour to have the opportunity to contribute in a small way so that IITK can continue to enrich the lives of future student scholars.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharing his motivation for the contribution, Mr. Jagjeet Singh Bindra said, “ IIT Kanpur provided me with outstanding education, which has been the foundation of my professional career. It is my privilege and honour to have the opportunity to contribute in a small way so that IITK can continue to enrich the lives of future student scholars.” {{/usCountry}}

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Research grants, faculty support programmes, student-focused initiatives, and infrastructure development projects have also been supported through his philanthropic efforts.

The IIT Kanpur leadership has expressed appreciation for the contribution, and the initiative's significance in advancing education, innovation, and translational research has been highlighted. The contribution is to be formally recognised through the naming of the facility, ensuring that the donor’s legacy is embedded within the institute's academic framework.

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The new annex is expected to significantly enhance the Department of Chemical Engineering’s ability to deliver high-quality education and conduct cutting-edge research. The initiative is anticipated to have a transformative impact on future generations of students, researchers, and faculty members. Gratitude has been extended by IIT Kanpur for the continued support received, and the long-term benefits of the project are expected to be realised across the institute’s academic and research ecosystem.

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