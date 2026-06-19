The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, recently held its special convocation ceremony. A total of 1460 graduates have been awarded degrees and diplomas through its BS Degree Program.

IIT Madras awards degrees to 1,460 graduates from its global online learning programme

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Among these graduates, 101 students are from families with annual incomes between ₹1 and ₹5 lakhs, and 221 students are from families with annual incomes less than ₹1 lakh.

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As per a press statement issued by the Institute, the graduating cohort included 634 BS Degree recipients, 197 BSc Degree recipients, 604 Diploma recipients and 25 Postgraduate Diploma recipients. 173 students from the graduating class also received Certificates of Academic Distinction and Merit for their outstanding performance.

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{{^usCountry}} Congratulating the graduating learners, Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, "Data Science, Electronic Systems, Aeronautics and Space Technology, and Management are critical emerging fields that will shape India's future. Through these programmes, we are building the technological talent required for Viksit Bharat 2047. Our graduates are not merely degree holders; they are future innovators and problem-solvers who will contribute meaningfully to national development." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Congratulating the graduating learners, Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, "Data Science, Electronic Systems, Aeronautics and Space Technology, and Management are critical emerging fields that will shape India's future. Through these programmes, we are building the technological talent required for Viksit Bharat 2047. Our graduates are not merely degree holders; they are future innovators and problem-solvers who will contribute meaningfully to national development." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} More than 42,000 active learners from across India and several countries abroad had enrolled in the program. More than 50% of learners pursue the programme alongside another degree, while around 14% are working professionals balancing studies with their careers. Learners from all Indian States and Union Territories, as well as several countries abroad, form part of the vibrant student community. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} More than 42,000 active learners from across India and several countries abroad had enrolled in the program. More than 50% of learners pursue the programme alongside another degree, while around 14% are working professionals balancing studies with their careers. Learners from all Indian States and Union Territories, as well as several countries abroad, form part of the vibrant student community. {{/usCountry}}

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The programme has also had a significant social impact. Around 25% of active learners come from families with annual incomes below ₹1 lakh, while another 15% belong to families earning between ₹1 lakh and ₹5 lakh per annum. Through institutional scholarships and CSR support, thousands of students have been able to pursue their education at reduced or no cost.

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As per the annual report of the BS programs, Shriprasad, Saranath, and Shruthi, graduating students of the BS in Data Science and Applications, secured first place at the EconUnion Validation Challenge, winning a ₹1 lakh prize and a sponsored trip to Switzerland. Another BS student, A.K. Deepankar, won USD 20,000 at the RevenueCat Shipaton 2026 Hackathon for developing the application ‘Bloom’. Students from the programme have also won competitions such as the Mark Rober Jugaad Contest, as well as contests organised by institutions including ISRO, IIT Bombay, Anthropic, and Google, according to the press statement.

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