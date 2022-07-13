IIT Madras Convocation 2022: 59th convocation held, 2084 students graduate

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras has conducted IIT Madras Convocation 2022 on July 13, 2022. The 59th convocation was held today in physical mode after a gap of two years. A total of 2084 students have graduated this year.

The degree was awarded by V.Kamakoti, IIT Madras Director to 2084 students out of which 423 B.Tech (of whom 25 with Honours), 454 Dual Degree B.Tech and M.Tech, 401 M.Tech, 112 M.Sc, 38 M.A, 38 Executive MBA, 68 MBA, 179 M.S, 306 PhD and 90 Web-enabled M.Tech for executives.

As many as 2620 Joint and dual degrees have been awarded this year to students. A total of 306 PhDs were also awarded, which includes PhDs, Joint Degree Ph.Ds with foreign institutions and Dual Degree PhDs.

Mohit Kumar, BTech graduate has received President of India Prize and Bharat Ratna M Visvesvaraya Memorial Prize. C. Gautam, a dual degree holder student has received Sri V Srinivasan Memorial Prize, Prajwal Prakash, B.Tech graduate received Dr. Shankar Dayal Sharma Prize and Sathvik B, dual degree holder received Governor’s prize.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON