IIT Madras Digital Skills Academy launches ‘Premier Banker’ Course

IIT Madras digital skill academy in collaboration with InFact Pro, a Finance Sector Certified trainer in Chennai, has launched upskilling programme called ‘Premier Banker.’ As per a press release issued by IIT Madras, this course will provide an in depth understanding of of Banking and Finance, Digital Banking, Mutual Funds and more.

The course will last for 4-6 months and will include more than 240 hours of training with hundreds of questions and various assignments to prepare students for a career in banking and financial services.

Candidates should have a bachelor's degree in any discipline or be in their second or third year of a bachelor's degree programme. Prior job experience in banking or financial services is preferred, but not essential.

Highlighting the aspects of ‘Premier Banker,’ Prof. K. Mangala Sunder said, "It is very important to offer courses in skilling and upskilling in a timely manner and also focus on current markets and their requirements. With our Nation aiming to move fast towards a 5 trillion dollar economy, it is important such programs are offered soon with the help of premier faculty in finance and banking sector training companies like what our academy has proposed.”

Digital skills academy has been offering online training programs with more than 25 courses since 2018 under the guidance of NASSCOM IT-ITeS Sector Skills Council. DSA is chaired by Shri. Lakshmi Narayanan, the founder and CEO of Cognizant Technology Solutions, and Prof. M. S. Ananth, the former Director of IIT Madras and the founder of digital online learning in India through the NPTE.

