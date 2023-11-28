Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / News / IIT Madras launches registration portal for Phase 2 of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam to be held from Dec 17

IIT Madras launches registration portal for Phase 2 of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam to be held from Dec 17

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Nov 28, 2023 06:24 PM IST

People from TN and Puducherry who are interested can apply on the KTS portal (kashitamil.iitm.ac.in) by December 8, 2023.

With Phase 2 of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam, all set to be held from Dec 17, 2023, to Dec 30, 2023, the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT Madras) announced the launch of the registration portal of the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat programme.

Coordinating with other institutions in Tamil Nadu, IIT Madras will organise workshops, seminars and other outreach activities from December 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023.(Handout)

According to a press release by IIT Madras, people from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry who are interested in the second edition of this Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat programme can apply on the KTS portal (kashitamil.iitm.ac.in) by December 8, 2023.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The programme aims to revive the bond between Varanasi and Tamil Nadu which were important centres of learning and culture in ancient India. Phase 2 of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam will include an eight-day immersive tour to Varanasi, Prayagraj and Ayodhya and expects around 1,400 people from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to travel to the destination by train, informed the press release.

Also Read: Kashi Tamil Sangamam: A true example of unity in diversity

Coordinating with other institutions in Tamil Nadu, IIT Madras will organise workshops, seminars and other outreach activities from December 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023, said the institute.

Interested participants from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry can register for the Phase 2 of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam on the KTS portal which was launched by IIT Madras.

Get latest news onEducationalong with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tamil nadu varanasi iit madras registration prayagraj ayodhya
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP