IIT Madras records a surge of 19% in internship offers for the2023-24 batch

A Campus Internship Drive that was held at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) recorded an increase of 19 percent in the internship offers that were received on day one of the drive.

Texas Instruments, J.P Morgan Chase & Co, Adobe, Procter and Gamble and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories are among the top recruiters who rolled out the internship offers, the press release stated.

According to a press release by IIT Madras, the internship drive was held for students of the 2023-24 batch in two sessions on the 5th and 12th of August 2023.

“An internship is now an essential component for the launching of a successful and fulfilling career for students. It enables them to imply their skills and knowledge acquired during their curriculum in a real-life work environment. I’m happy with the efforts made by our team to enable students to get internships despite turbulent conditions," said Prof Sathyan Subbiah, Advisor (Placement & Internship), IIT Madras.

It was reported by the institute that 19 International internship offers were received from seven companies and that there was a 17 percent increase in the number of students who secured an internship. Additionally, a 51 percent increase in the number of companies that visited the institute for internship was also recorded by IIT Madras.

“Internships enable students to receive exposure to the corporate world and to apply what they have learned in the classroom to solve real-world problems. It is great to see a record-breaking number of companies offering high number of offers to our students which also shows the trust the industry shows in our students," said Prof P Murugavel, Co-Advisor (Placement & Internship), IIT Madras.

