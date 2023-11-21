IIT Madras’ CREST unit develops India's first information platform on Incubators & Accelerators

IIT Madras’ Centre for Research on Start-ups and Risk Financing (CREST) has developed India’s first information platform on incubators and accelerators in collaboration with YNOS, an IIT Madras-incubated start-up. IIT Madras launches platform on Incubators & Accelerators(Archives )

According to a press release, the AI-powered platform consists of comprehensive information on incubators and accelerators, which play an important role in helping start-ups navigate an uncertain entrepreneurial ecosystem. The primary objective of the platform is to enable entrepreneurs to identify, compare, and analyze the incubator most suitable for their start-up.

Dr. Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Departments of Information Technology, Electronics and Communications, Industries and Commerce, Government of Telangana, and Member, Board of Directors of T-Hub, the largest incubator in India, formally launched the ‘Incubators’ platform at Hyderabad on November 17 in the presence of Prof. Thillai Rajan, A., Professor at the Department of Management Studies, IIT Madras, and Principal Investigator of CREST. Prof. Thillai Rajan is also the Founder and Director of YNOS Venture Engine, the press release said.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Ranjan said, “The growth of the Indian start-up ecosystem depends on a strong incubator ecosystem. Research has shown that there is a direct correlation between start-up formation and number of incubators.”

He pointed out that getting information about various incubation centers has always been a challenge, adding that with the availability of Incubators, this problem has been squarely addressed. Dr Ranjan stated, “There is no doubt that the platform would significantly benefit entrepreneurs by presenting various incubation opportunities available to them and helping them to identify the perfect incubator for their start-up.”

Prof. A. Thillai Rajan, while speaking on the occasion, said that the platform would help the start-up founders at multiple levels. These include incubation support, and providing information on various parameters to help start-up founders identify incubators suited to their requirements, among other benefits.

Features of the Incubators Platform:

• Use of the latest technology tools to analyze the incubator and accelerator landscape in India.

• Features intuitive filters on multiple incubator parameters to identify a set of incubators that satisfy different criteria for shortlisting and bookmark incubators for detailed assessment.

• Providing data on more than 920 incubators and accelerators.

For more information, visit the official website