IIT Bombay ends CEED 2024 and UCEED 2024 applications today with late fee

The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT Bombay) will end the Common Entrance Exam for Design 2024 (CEED 2024) and Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design 2024 (UCEED 2024) today, November 20 with late late fee of ₹500. Candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website of CEED at www.ceed.iitb.ac.in and UCEED at www.uceed.iitb.ac.in. IIT Bombay ends CEED and UCEED 2024 applications today with late fee of ₹ 500

The exam is scheduled to take place on January 21 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. The admit card for CEED 2024 and UCEED 2024 will be released on January 5. The CEED 2024 result will be announced on March 6 and the UCEED 2024 result will be released on March 8.

The application fee is ₹1900 for women candidates, SC/ST/PwD applicants, and ₹3800 for all other candidates. Candidates have to pay ₹500 as a late fee.

UCEED, CEED 2024: Know how to apply

Visit the official websites www.uceed.iitb.ac.in and www.ceed.iitb.ac.in

Next, click on the registration link

Register and proceed with the application process

Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit

Download and take a printout for future reference

