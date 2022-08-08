IIT Madras records highest campus placement offers for an academic year

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has recorded the highest ever number of job offers received during campus placements in an academic year.

380 companies made 1199 offers in 2 phases during 2021-22 with 231 pre-placement offers received from summer internships, according to a press release issued by IIT Madras. A total of 1151 offers were recorded during the academic year 2018-19 and in comparison a total of 1430 offers were recorded this year.

80 percent of students who opted for Campus Placements during 2021-22 have received job offers during placement 2021-22.

The average salary received by students during campus placements for the year 2021-22 was Rs. 21.48 lakh per annum.

14 companies also made 45 international offers to students.11 offers were made by Rakuten Mobile, Inc. and others from Glean, Micron Technologies, Honda R&D, Cohesity, Da Vinci Derivatives, Accenture Japan, Hilabs Inc., Quantbox Research, MediaTek, Money Forward, Rubrik, Termgrid and Uber. The highest salary offered was $250,000.

The top recruiters of the year include EXL Service, OLA Mobility, EY India, American Express, Microsoft India, IQVIA, Larsen & Toubro, Enphase Energy, Qualcomm, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Texas Instruments among others.

131 start-ups made 199 offers during Phases I and II of the campus placement. The Department of Management Studies, IIT Madras witnessed 100 percent placement and all 61 MBA students were placed.

Core engineering and technology sector witnessed 42% placements while both information technology and software development and data science and analytics sectors witnessed 17% placements each.

Prof. C. S. Shankar Ram, outgoing Advisor (Placement), IIT Madras, said, “Placements reflect a quantifiable outcome of the value-addition to students at an academic institution. We are thrilled that our students have done exceptionally well in the 2021-22 placements that have led to record-high job offers.”