IIT Madras Saarang 2025 cultural fest to be held from January 9-13, details inside

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) is all set to host the 51st Edition of Saarang from January 9-13, 2025. The theme for Saarang 2025 is ‘Frames and Fables.’ The theme for Saarang 2025 is ‘Frames and Fables.’

From the action-packed FMX show and amusement rides for thrill-seekers to the vibrant Flea Market showcasing small businesses, and the electrifying Indie and Hip-Hop Fest, Saarang brings together a kaleidoscope of experiences, informed IIT Madras.

“Saarang is unique among events on campus. It provides an opportunity for students to bring out their vibrant energy and creativity along with innovative thinking and management skills. Events like these are not just a showcase of artistic brilliance but also a testament to the diversity of the campus. I commend all students involved in organizing this massive event, participants from all across India, and the sponsors and supporters who are contributing to make this event a grand success," said Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras.

According to the press release, the following are the new events and initiatives introduced in the latest edition of Saarang:

⮚ Saarang's Non-Competitive Cluster is focusing on bringing marginalised art forms and independent artists through Nova’s ‘never-before-done’ Hip-Hop and Indie Fest. Further, Meraki is organising a range of workshops aimed at promoting lesser-known cultural forms like Kalaripayattu, Parai, Oyilattam, and much more.

⮚ The Multicultural Folk Parade aims to promote tradition and folk art while also rooted in Saarang’s theme dedicated to the power of storytelling. The parade will be attended by R.N Ravi, Hon’ble Governor of Tamil Nadu.

⮚ ‘Empower Social Campaign’: Students are launching an ‘Empower’ campaign to empower differently-abled individuals through art and culture.

“Saarang is an event we all wait for as it brings music and life to the institute at the start of the year. This year however is extra special because we have Tamil Nadu folk parade for the first time in the history of Saarang from Vana Vani school in campus to Open Air Theatre. In order to inculcate patriotism among young people, this year we show Moovarnam (tricolour) dance performance by school children on freedom fighters in the presence of our Honourable Governor Shri. R.N. Ravi and Isaignani Ilayaraja. In addition, we are also conducting workshops on Tamil folk arts to students and outsiders to promote Tamil Nadu culture and arts," said Prof Sathyanarayana N Gummadi, Dean (Students), IIT Madras.

“As we celebrate the 51st edition of Saarang, it stands as a remarkable testament to the enduring legacy of IIT Madras' cultural spirit. This year’s highlights, including the Cultural Parade and Social Campaign Stalls, showcase the diversity and vibrancy of our programming. Saarang continues to unite creativity, innovation, and inclusivity, making it more than just a festival—it’s a movement that inspires and empowers. Join us this year to celebrate the 51st edition of this cultural marvel from the 9th to 13th of January at IIT Madras," said Prof Sushanta Panigrahi, Faculty Advisor (Cultural), IIT Madras.

For more information, visit the official website.