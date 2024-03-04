IIT Madras: Students of ‘Centre for Innovation’ showcase unique technology at Institute Open House 2024

Students of the Centre for Innovation (CFI) at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras showcased some of the technology developed by to the general public during the 16th edition of the annual Open House organized on Sunday. IIT Madras' students of Centre for Innovation showcased some of the technology developed by them to the general public during the 16th edition of the annual Open House.

According to a press release issued by the institute, the objective was aimed at demonstrating the ground-breaking innovation undertaken by IIT Madras students to industry professionals, investors, and alumni.

Over 1,000 students showcased 76 projects including a solar-powered race car, a UAV for blood and medical items delivery, an Ultrasonic sound-powered metal 3D printer, and a wearable tool that helps people move paralyzed fingers, among others, the press release informed.

Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras, lauded the students of CFI for developing innovative technologies and termed the CFI as among the most vibrant bodies of IIT Madras.

He said CFI would be the game changer that would define how education must be for next-gen India. Prof Kamakoti stressed the need for more ideas as India marches forward to become a technology superpower by 2047.

Praising the students’ efforts, Prof. Sathyanarayana N Gummadi, Dean (Students), IIT Madras, said, “CFI is a beacon of innovation and creativity. It empowers students and helps them harness their entrepreneurial potential and translate their ideas into impactful ventures.”

Likewise, Prof. Prabhu Rajagopal, Advisor (Innovation and Entrepreneurship) at IIT Madras, highlighted that the CFI, along with Nirmaan Pre-Incubator, plays a pivotal in fostering innovation and entrepreneurship among students.

He added that the CFI Open House catalyzes inspiring creativity, collaboration, and problem-solving skills among budding innovators.

Ashwani Muppasani, the Chief Operating Officer (India & Asia Pacific) at Stellantis, who attended the event as the Guest of Honour, said that Stellantis is thrilled to be part of the CFI Open House 2024, hosted by IIT Madras.

He said that the student-designed technologies were not just cutting-edge but also practical to implement in the real world.

Madhavnambi RV., a 3rd Year Student of Naval Architecture and Ocean Engineering at IIT Madras, and Project Lead of the iBOT Club, CFI-IIT Madras, stated that the Open house allowed him to interact with professionals belonging to different occupational sectors.

“Their feedback helped me develop a holistic approach on how our innovations can be oriented towards and on how we can scale up our vessel for deepwater exploration,” he said.

Features of the CFI

As informed in the press release, the Centre for Innovation is home to 14 clubs and seven competition teams.

Students are given access to funding and facilities that include 3D printers, laser cutters, and electronics workstations, among other facilities.

100 patents and several student-led start-ups have originated from CFI.

The Institute Open House

The Institute Open House 2024 was held on March 2 and 3, 2024 that witnessed the general public visit its state-of-the-art labs.

The Institute Open House 2024 is part of the ‘Anaivarukkum IITM’ (IITM for all) initiatives, involving researchers in more than 100 laboratories to explain to the public the research underway in the labs.

The ‘IITM for All’ expo included a Robotics lab, Biomedical Engineering labs, Rockets and missile laboratory, Ballistic and High-speed flow labs, 360 Degree Full Bridge ship Simulator, Electric Vehicle Fun Event, Cardiovascular Genetics Lab, lab-grown diamonds, the CFI Open House, 3D printing facilities, and more.

A few projects showcased during CFI Open House 2024: