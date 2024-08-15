Independence Day 2024: PM Modi announces 75000 new seats in medical colleges in India in next 5 years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that 75,000 new seats will be created in medical colleges in India in the next five years. The announcement was made during his Independence Day speech at Red Fort. PM Modi announces 75000 new seats in medical colleges in India in next 5 years(Arvind Yadav/Hindustan Times)

While addressing the nation, PM Modi said, “Even today, children, mostly belonging to the middle class, are going abroad for medical education. They spend lakhs and crores on medical education abroad. Every year around 25000 youths move to other nations for medical education. Some students move to such countries, which makes me worry a lot. So, we have decided that in the next five years, 75,000 new seats will be created in medical colleges in India. Viksit Bharat 2047 should also be 'Swasth Bharat' and for this, we have started Rashtriya Poshan Mission."

Independence Day 2024: Tips and speech ideas to draft a memorable speech for your I-Day school function

He added that his government has increased the number of medical seats to about 1 lakh in the last 10 years.

The Prime Minister further said that his government wants to build such an education system in the country so that youngsters need not have to go abroad for studies. He said that he wants more foreign students to come to India and study.

(With inputs from PTI)