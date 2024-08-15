78th Independence Day Live: A patriotic fervour has gripped India as the nation celebrates 77 years of Independence today, August 15, 2024. From old to young, citizens across the country are gearing up to hoist the tri-colour in their homes as well as educational institutions as a mark of respect towards the motherland....Read More

Not just this, the day will also witness the annual parades and cultural events revolving around Independence Day. Students in most educational institutions will take part in plays depicting excerpts of the freedom struggle and also recite speeches on the occasion. Other activities include quiz competitions on important events or inspirational quotes by freedom fighters, to name a few.

Notably, the government of India has declared the theme for Independence Day celebrations this year as Viksit Bharat or Developed India which represents the vision of a developed nation by 2047 and reflects the centre’s commitment to transform India.

Like every year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the tri-colour at the Red Fort and address the nation. This will be in fact the 11th consecutive Independence Day speech by PM Modi in this three-time term. The Prime Minister’s speech will be telecast live on the Press Information Bureau (PIB) YouTube channel, and also on social media platforms X (formerly Twitter) through the @PIB_India and the PMO Twitter handle.

Following Prime Minister Modi’s speech, a grand parade will display the country’s military prowess, cultural diversity, and technological progress.

Follow the live blogs for the latest updates on the 78th Independence Day celebrations.