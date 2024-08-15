78th Independence Day Live: PM Narendra Modi announces 75000 new seats in medical colleges in India
78th Independence Day Live: A patriotic fervour has gripped India as the nation celebrates 77 years of Independence today, August 15, 2024. From old to young, citizens across the country are gearing up to hoist the tri-colour in their homes as well as educational institutions as a mark of respect towards the motherland....Read More
Not just this, the day will also witness the annual parades and cultural events revolving around Independence Day. Students in most educational institutions will take part in plays depicting excerpts of the freedom struggle and also recite speeches on the occasion. Other activities include quiz competitions on important events or inspirational quotes by freedom fighters, to name a few.
Notably, the government of India has declared the theme for Independence Day celebrations this year as Viksit Bharat or Developed India which represents the vision of a developed nation by 2047 and reflects the centre’s commitment to transform India.
Like every year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the tri-colour at the Red Fort and address the nation. This will be in fact the 11th consecutive Independence Day speech by PM Modi in this three-time term. The Prime Minister’s speech will be telecast live on the Press Information Bureau (PIB) YouTube channel, and also on social media platforms X (formerly Twitter) through the @PIB_India and the PMO Twitter handle.
Following Prime Minister Modi’s speech, a grand parade will display the country’s military prowess, cultural diversity, and technological progress.
Follow the live blogs for the latest updates on the 78th Independence Day celebrations.
78th Independence Day Live: PM Modi announces 75,000 new seats in medical colleges in next five years
78th Independence Day Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced 75,000 new seats will be created in medical colleges in India while giving his Independence Day 2024 speech at the Red Fort today.
78th Independence Day Live: Students benefiting from the Atal Innovation Mission and PM SHRI (Prime Minister's Schools for Rising India) scheme, and volunteers of Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat) and the National Service Scheme under 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' will attend the event.
(With inputs from ANI)
78th Independence Day Live: Schools across the country will witness Independence Day celebrations, which include annual parades and cultural events. Students in most educational institutions will take part in plays depicting excerpts of the freedom struggle and also recite speeches on the occasion.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared a painted portrait of the Freedom Fighters by the students on his official Twitter handle.
The tweet reads, “On the occasion of Independence Day, students from Government schools of Assam painted a portrait of the Freedom Fighters of the nation and these nine paintings were selected as the top paintings and were showcased in the programme Enajori-an initiative of Education Department.”
78th Independence Day Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation from Red Fort today on the occasion of 78th Independence Day celebration.