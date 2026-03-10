A comprehensive analysis of international student mobility in relation to India through 2030. Now in its 8th year, the report draws on QS's proprietary flow-mapping technology, findings from the QS International Student Survey 2025, and World University Rankings data to present both inbound and outbound trends alongside three future scenarios for higher education leaders to plan against, according to the 'Global Student Flows, India' report. India on course to become major international study hub as inbound student numbers forecast to rise 8% a year to 2030 (Sanchit Khanna)

India's inbound student numbers are expected to grow at approximately 8% per year from an estimated base of 58,000 students in 2025, making it one of the fastest-growing study destinations globally.

This growth trajectory stands in contrast to the tightening seen across traditional Anglophone destinations, where stricter visa policies and rising costs are redirecting prospective students toward more accessible alternatives.

South Asia remains the cornerstone of India's international student body, accounting for nearly half of all foreign enrolments. Nepal and Bangladesh together represent over 30% of arrivals, with Nepal projected to grow at around 11% annually. Afghanistan, however, is a notable exception -- visa approval constraints are forecast to limit its growth to under 1% per year, reducing its share of India's international cohort.

African demand is rising quickly. Student flows from Sub-Saharan Africa are forecast to grow at around 6% per year, driven by large youth populations, limited domestic higher education capacity, and India's affordability advantage. Zimbabwe is a standout market, with projected annual growth of around 11% -- lifting it from India's 7th-largest African source country in 2024 to 6th by 2030. The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region is also a steady contributor, with UAE students expected to account for approximately 5% of India's inbound population by 2030.

Government-led reforms are central to India's growing attractiveness as a study destination. The Study in India programme has streamlined admissions and reduced financial barriers, while the National Education Policy 2020 has enabled foreign universities to establish local campuses and expanded supernumerary seats for international students, with the University Grants Commission permitting institutions to reserve up to 25% additional places for overseas applicants.

India's longer-term ambition -- to host 500,000 foreign students by 2047 -- signals clear political intent, even as the report notes that realising this goal will require sustained policy execution and significant investment in campus infrastructure and student support services.

India remains the world's second-largest source of international students, with over 800,000 Indians studying overseas as of 2024. However, combined enrolments across the US, UK, Canada, and Australia -- the traditional 'Big Four' -- are forecast to decline at an average of 0.5% annually through 2030.

Indian students are increasingly turning to Germany, France, and the UAE as they seek more accessible and affordable pathways to quality international education. Indian students already represent the largest international cohort in both Germany and the UAE. This diversification reflects a broader maturation of India's outbound mobility landscape.

The report identifies three key challenges that Indian institutions must address to sustain momentum. First, while Indian universities have made progress in employer reputation -- with the median Employer Reputation rank improving by 61 places since 2017 -- academic reputation rankings have seen little improvement, and prospective students from the Middle East and the US cite institutional reputation as the primary factor in their decision-making.

Second, a gap between employer reputation and actual graduate employment outcomes persists. A 2025 Mercer-Mettl report found that only 42.6% of Indian graduates are considered employable. The QS International Student Survey 2025 found that 50% of prospective students globally want universities to communicate more clearly about work placements and industry links -- the second-highest marketing priority cited by students.

Third, rapid expansion of international enrolments without commensurate investment in campus infrastructure, housing, and student support risks compromising the very student experience that underpins India's growing appeal.

"India has long been central to global student mobility -- as both a major sending market and an increasingly influential destination. The conditions are shifting in India's favour, from government policy and affordability to regional demographic pressure. But sustaining this momentum will require institutions to close the gap between reputation and real-world graduate outcomes," said Ashwin Fernandes, Chair QS India, VP Strategic & International Engagement, QS.

Regulated Regionalism: Geopolitical fragmentation drives stronger intra-regional student flows, with India benefiting as a natural hub for South Asian, African, and Gulf students.

Technology-enabled blended learning reshapes where and how students study, with India positioning itself as a hub for digitally-connected, internationally-recognised credentials.

Nations compete aggressively for international talent. India emerges as a strategic player by streamlining student pathways, aligning programmes with high-demand sectors, and offering credible post-study work routes.

QS Quacquarelli Symonds is the world's leading provider of services, analytics, and insights to the global higher education sector. QS publishes the QS World University Rankings, the most widely-read university rankings in the world, and runs the Global Student Flows initiative, now in its eighth year. QS has offices across four continents and works in partnership with thousands of universities globally.