Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / Institute of Engineering and Technology to introduce two new courses
news

Institute of Engineering and Technology to introduce two new courses

Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET), a constituent college of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), will introduce two new courses—M Tech (artificial intelligence and data science) and B Tech computer science and engineering (artificial intelligence)— from 2021-22 session.
By Rajeev Mullick, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 07, 2021 09:41 AM IST
Institute of Engineering and Technology to introduce two new courses(Sunil Ghosh/HT File Photo)

Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET), a constituent college of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), will introduce two new courses—M Tech (artificial intelligence and data science) and B Tech computer science and engineering (artificial intelligence)— from 2021-22 session.

Along with this, B Tech computer science will also be taught in Hindi in the affiliated institutions of the university in compliance with the new education policy.

These decisions were taken in the executive council meeting of the university held on Tuesday under vice chancellor prof Vinay Kumar Pathak. On this occasion, approval was also given to the minutes of the building committee, academic council and finance committee.

An in-principle consent was given for setting up a "Technology Business Incubator" at IET, Lucknow in the field of electrical manufacturing. This proposal will be sent to the department of science and technology for approval.

In the meeting, university's pro vice chancellor prof Vineet Kansal apprised the members of the council about the works done by the university in the last six months which was appreciated by the members of the council, said spokesman for the university Asheesh Misra.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aktu education
TRENDING NEWS

Husky’s relatable ‘workout session’ may leave you giggling. Watch

Old clip of Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli watching Wimbledon goes viral

Mumbai Police’s latest share features Amrita Rao’s ‘jal lijiye’ meme

Woman shares clip of delivering ice to otters. ‘Best job ever’, say netizens
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Monsoon
ITR filing
Twitter
Gold Prices Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP