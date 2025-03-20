Menu Explore
PTI
Mar 20, 2025 12:15 AM IST

New Delhi, Jamia Millia Islamia has announced a fee hike for the academic year 2025-26, with increases ranging from 16 to 41 per cent across various courses.

Jamia Millia Islamia hikes fees by up to 41 per cent across courses for 2025-26

A comparison of the latest prospectus with that of the previous year reveals a sharp rise in tuition fees.

The Department of Persian has seen a 41.41 per cent increase, with fees rising from 6,700 to 9,475 per year. The Department of Arabic follows closely, with a 37.15 per cent hike, pushing annual fees from 7,200 to 9,875.

Similarly, foreign language programmes, including BA in Turkish and other languages, have also witnessed a 37.15 per cent fee rise.

Social sciences programmes, including MA and BA in Political Science, four-year BA , and B Com , now cost 9,875 per year, reflecting a 32.99 per cent increase from the previous 7,425.

Science programmes, including BSc , Geography, Mathematics, and Physics, have undergone a 34.29 per cent hike, raising fees from 7,800 to 10,475 per year.

The fees for professional courses have also been increased. B Tech programmes have seen a 19.04 per cent hike, increasing from 16,150 to 19,225 per year, while M Tech programmes now cost 21,375 per year, marking a 16.48 per cent rise.

Law programmes, including LLM and BA LLB , have experienced a 19 per cent increase, raising fees from 15,000 to 17,850 annually.

With all programmes witnessing an increase in tuition fees, students may face additional financial strain.

Meanwhile, JMI has also announced the launch of 14 new courses and expanded its use of Common University Entrance Test scores for admissions.

This year, 25 programmes including nine undergraduate, five postgraduate, eight diploma, and three advanced diploma courses will admit students based on CUET merit, up from 20 last year.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get latest news onEducation, CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live , CBSE 12th Result 2024 Live along with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Exam and College Guide
