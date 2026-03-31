Ramgarh , The Ramgarh district administration in Jharkhand ordered a probe into alleged tampering of computer sets, which were to be used for the Joint Entrance Examination scheduled on April 2, an official said on Tuesday. Jharkhand: Ramgarh admin orders probe into 'tampering' of computers ahead of JEE exams, 3 held

Three persons have been arrested in connection with the case, and a manhunt has been launched to nab others involved, he said.

The action was taken after Radha Govind University , a private institute in the district, lodged an FIR with the Ramgarh police station alleging tampering of its computer sets by some persons ahead of the JEE examination.

Ramgarh Deputy Commissioner Faiz Aq Ahmed Mumtaz said that after a complaint was filed by RGU, which is one of the JEE examination centres, police have arrested three persons, including a computer operator of the university who allegedly tried to manipulate the systems, along with some other persons, in the computer lab of the university.

"We have ordered a probe, led by Ramgarh Sub-divisional Officer Anurag Kumar Tiwari, into the matter and asked him to submit the findings at the earliest," he said.

The incident happened on March 29 when a staffer of the university noticed suspicious activities by some persons in the computer laboratory. When he confronted them, the accused claimed that they were technical staffers from an authorised company, which was conducting the exam, another police officer said.

Based on the FIR, police promptly arrested three accused, identified as Dinesh Kumar Mahto, Suraj Kumar Singh and Shakir Ansari, on the evening of March 29, Ramgarh police station in-charge Naveen Prakash Pandey said.

He added that 70 computer monitors, three CPUs, three mobile phones and a luxury SUV were seized from their possession.

The Ramgarh SDO said they have informed the examination body, the National Testing Agency, and its technology partner for conducting the JEE exam, about the incident.

"They have also been urged to evaluate if the centre is suitable for taking the examination," he said.

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