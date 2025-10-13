Kerala school declares two-day holiday amid row over student wearing hijab

A private school run by a Christian management in Palluruthy here was compelled to declare a two-day holiday on Monday following an escalation of a dispute with the parents of an eighth-standard student over her wearing a hijab. General Education Minister V Sivankutty said that attire altering the prescribed school uniform will not be permitted and that the uniform is equally applicable to all students. (Representative image) (AFP/File)

A school PTA official alleged that the parents were backed by the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), a pro-Islamist political outfit, and that its members misbehaved with the school authorities, who are mostly nuns.

SDPI has not yet responded to the allegations.

The issue came to light after a letter issued by Sister Heleena Alby, Principal of St Rita’s Public School, announcing holidays on Monday and Tuesday, surfaced on social media.

In the letter, the principal said that due to pressure from a student who came without the prescribed uniform, her parents, certain individuals not associated with the school, a few students and staff members sought leave, citing mental stress.

As a result, the decision to declare holidays on October 13 and 14 was taken after consulting the executive members of the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA), the letter said.

"We aim to provide quality education in accordance with the freedoms guaranteed by the country and the rights of school managements, and we expect your continued cooperation," it added.

PTA member Joshi Kaithavalappil told PTI that the school has followed a uniform dress code for the past 30 years and that students from all communities have adhered to it.

"However, the parents of one student insisted on sending her with her head covered. Recently, they arrived at the school with a group and created a scene, causing panic among students and teachers. Hence, we decided to declare a two-day holiday," he said.

Kaithavalappil said the school management had approached the Kerala High Court seeking police protection and received a favourable order. "The people who came to the school claimed they were from SDPI and did not behave properly with the sisters," he alleged.

Addressing the media, the girl’s father said his daughter joined the school only this academic year.

"The school claims equality was affected because she wore a shawl over her head. Earlier, she was asked to remove it inside the classroom, but now they have started objecting even at the school gate," he said.

He added that he had filed complaints with the District Education Officer and the concerned minister. "If they don’t allow her to cover her head, we will move her to another school."

Principal Sister Heleena told reporters that one student had raised concerns about maintaining uniformity at the school.

She said the school has a prescribed dress code, and the student’s parents were informed about it at the time of admission.

"The student had no objection to the uniform for nearly four months. But recently, she started wearing an additional garment over it," she said.

The principal said that earlier, the student used to keep the extra garment in her bag. "Recently, the student’s mother approached us, and we reminded her about the directions given at the time of admission," she said.

The principal added that on October 10, the student came wearing the same garment. She was then taken to the conference room in the presence of a teacher, and her parents were called.

"The parent, accompanied by around six persons, reached the school and created a scene here. They recorded videos during school hours while other students were watching," Heleena said.

Heleena added that officials from the Education Department came and conducted an inquiry on Monday.

She further said there were other reasons for declaring holidays. "Teachers and staff were a bit tense and needed a break. Moreover, students were granted leave to prepare for exams starting on Wednesday. The school will reopen that day," she said.

Meanwhile, General Education Minister V Sivankutty said that attire altering the prescribed school uniform will not be permitted and that the uniform is equally applicable to all students.

He added that school managements should handle such issues with a sense of responsibility and avoid actions that could escalate the situation.

The minister also said that he has not yet fully understood the matter and has directed the District Education Officer (DEO) to conduct an inquiry.

BJP leader Shone George visited the school on Monday and met with the management in the evening.

"We have expressed our support to the church and the sisters here. The BJP will ensure legal and political backing for the smooth functioning of the school," he said.

George alleged that the SDPI was attempting to inject communal sentiments among children and urged the outfit to desist from such actions.

He also criticised other political parties for remaining silent on the issue. "No other political leaders have come forward when the SDPI threatened the nuns. The Congress MPs and MLAs who raise their voice over incidents in Chhattisgarh and North Indian states are not seen here. Will they respond only when the sisters in North India face problems?"