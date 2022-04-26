Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / Knowledge Sharing Agreement signed between Delhi and Punjab
news

Knowledge Sharing Agreement signed between Delhi and Punjab

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that a Knowledge Sharing Agreement has been signed between the state government of Delhi and Punjab.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann after signing an MoU during a joint press conference, in New Delhi on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (PTI)
Published on Apr 26, 2022 02:00 PM IST
ANI |

 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that a Knowledge Sharing Agreement has been signed between the state government of Delhi and Punjab.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital in this regard, Kejriwal said, "We have just signed the knowledge sharing agreement. It is a new step in the history of India that we have signed an agreement to share knowledge. It is wrong to say that till now, only we have done good work. We know that many state governments have done good work. But till date, we have not done the work of learning from each other. Several states chose to remain divided among the parties."

"Good work done in the field of education and healthcare in Delhi is being discussed all over the world. CM Bhagwant Mann was on a two-day visit to Delhi with his ministers and officials in this regard. He visited the schools, hospitals, Mohalla clinics etc here," he said.

Earlier on Monday, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that the Punjab government will replicate Delhi's education model in the state where students from all economic backgrounds will get quality education.

The Delhi Chief Minister also slammed those who opposed Delhi's model of education. He said today, "Our leader Manish Sisodia is on a visit to Finland to know about their education system. Sisodia, after garnering information, will try to implement Finland's model of education here. However, some say that Delhi's government is being run from Finland, Italy. What is the matter with them? Later, such critics will say that Tamil Nadu government is being run from Delhi, is it?"

RELATED STORIES

Recently, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin visited the national capital and lauded Delhi's model of education. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
new delhi punjab education arvind kejriwal
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP