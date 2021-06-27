Kovind assures govt’s help to proposals by VCs of CSJMU, HBTU & IIT-K director

Looking to give an impetus to technical education, President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday assured cooperation and even central government assistance to a number of ideas and proposals mooted by the vice chancellors of Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University (CSJMU) and the Harcourt Butler Technical University (HBTU) and IIT-Kanpur director during his one-on-one meetings with these academicians. Both CSJMU and HBTU are in Kanpur.

CSJMU vice-chancellor Prof Vinay Kumar Pathak claimed that he had proposed to the President to set up an ancient science and technology centre of excellence on the campus to help modern students to understand the richness of ancient Indian science and technology.

"President Kovind agreed to help us from the Centre and also from the state… The President also said Kanpur University should grow by leaps and bounds and he is there to help us take varsity to new heights," said Prof Pathak, adding that he was congratulated by the President on being appointed vice chancellor in April this year.

In his discussion, President Kovind told Prof Pathak that he, too, is an alumnus of CSJMU Kanpur and had also contributed ₹1 lakh last year, like many other old pupils. He said the alumni should come forward to help their alma mater in whatever way they could to take the institution to new heights.

Prof Samsher, vice chancellor of HBTU, said that he proposed central university status for HBTU, which would celebrate its centenary this November.

"HBTU centenary celebrations will be held on November 25 and I have invited him to grace the occasion as the chief guest. President Kovind received the letter of invitation and asked me to get in touch with his office for the formalities," said Prof Samsher.

HBTU vice chancellor said he briefed the President about the progress of the institution and how it had contributed to technical education in the state.

"It was here I seized the opportunity to invite President to be our guest during the centenary celebrations and requested him to help in granting central university status to the institute during the big occasion,” he said.

Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur director Prof Abhay Karandikar, after meeting the President, tweeted, "Briefed him about upcoming School of Medical Research and Technology. He showed keen interest in the project and wished good luck."

He further tweeted, "Discussed various innovations that IIT Kanpur has done recently."