KU students worried as delayed exams to impact duration of session

KARNAL: Students associated with the Kurukshetra University are worried about their future plans as the duration of session has been extended due to delay in admissions and exams-thanks to the delay in the session due to covid19 restrictions.

The students said that the semester exams were due in December but now the University has delayed the exams to March as the admissions lasted till November. They said that this will have a major impact on future plans of the final year students as their final semester exams should have been conducted in May.

“As per the previous schedule our exams should have been conducted in December. But due to delay in admissions, exams will be conducted in March. If the final semester exams are delayed beyond May, it will extend the duration of our graduation, and if they conduct the exam as per schedule we will get only one month to study for the final semester exams”, said a student of KU’s Institute of Mass Communication and Media Technology.

Another student of B. Tech (Computer Science) of JMIT Radaur said, “My exams of 7th semester have been delayed to the last week of February from December. But if they delay my final semester exams I will face problems to get admission as I am planning to go abroad for masters”, he added.

Teachers also felt that the extended session will certainly affect the further plans of the final year students, especially those who are studying in the colleges affiliated with the university as they may face problems in getting admissions in next classes.

Admission and exams are delayed around two and half months due to Covid 19, this delay will extend the course duration as well and it is difficult to cover this gap, said senior teacher of the Kurukshetra University.

On being contacted, the controller of examinations Hukam Singh said that the University was following the guidelines issued by the government.

“The exams are being conducted as per the schedule of the admissions”, he added

