Maharashtra govt school teachers recruitment to be completed in 2 months, says minister

The recruitment process for teachers in Maharashtra's government schools will be completed in the next two months, said School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar on Monday.

According to the data shared by the school education department, 45,000 posts of teachers in government schools in the state remain vacant, of which 30,000 vacancies will be filled once the recruitment process is over.(HT File Photo/ Representational image)

Responding to a query by NCP MLA Jayant Patil and Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar over the issue of teachers' recruitment during the question hour in the legislative assembly, Maharashtra School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar said the recruitment process is underway and will be completed in the next two months.

Further, the minister said that a survey by the education department revealed that 3,214 children were out of school in the state, of which 1,624 were boys and 1,590 girls.

Of these students, 875 boys and 765 girls have been enrolled at nearby schools, Kesarkar said.

Meanwhile, an official from the finance department said the state spends around ₹63,000 crore in salaries for teachers, and this sum will increase significantly once the 30,000 vacancies are filled.