News / Education / News / OUP organises workshop on implementation of NCF for maths teachers

OUP organises workshop on implementation of NCF for maths teachers

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 09, 2023 04:45 PM IST

OUP organises workshop on implementation of NCF for maths teachers.

The University of Oxford's Oxford University Press India (OUP) organized a workshop on the effective implementation of NCF 2023 for mathematics at the foundational and preparatory stages for teachers in Delhi.

OUP organises workshop on implementation of NCF for maths teachers
OUP organises workshop on implementation of NCF for maths teachers

According to a press release, the new and revised edition of its flagship mathematics series ‘New Enjoying Mathematics’ was introduced during the workshop by OUP’s renowned author Ashalata Badami.

The press release further states that, New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and National Curriculum Framework (NCF) 2023 aligned mathematics course uses an activity-oriented approach, aimed to eliminate math phobia and enhance cognitive, creative, and physical development in students.

Speaking at the event, Aashalata Badami, said, “This revision focuses on current trends in maths education, addressing the immediate context of a child’s world while incorporating 21st-century skills such as communication, creativity, critical thinking, and collaboration.”

Before, OUP worked with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to develop the research-based Think-Share-Learn-Practice (TSLP) program, through which teachers gain skills in curriculum design and teaching practices based on experiential learning which is rooted in the Indian ethos, says a press release.

Get latest news on Education along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
