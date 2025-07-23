Search
Wednesday, Jul 23, 2025
New Delhi oC

Maharashtra shocker: 8-year-old boy allegedly killed by minor students, two detained

PTI | , Jalna (maharashtra)
Published on: Jul 23, 2025 12:43 pm IST

The accused minors allegedly strangled the victim with a rope. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

An 8-year-old boy has been allegedly strangled to death by two fellow minor students after a quarrel at a residential school in Maharashtra's Jalna district, police said on Wednesday.

The minor was strangled to death by two fellow minor students after a quarrel at a residential school in Maharashtra's Jalna district. (Unsplash/Representative image)
The minor was strangled to death by two fellow minor students after a quarrel at a residential school in Maharashtra's Jalna district. (Unsplash/Representative image)

Two minors have been detained in connection with the incident, they said.

The victim was a student of a government-aided English school for tribal children in Bhokardan tehsil, District Superintendent of Police Ajaykumar Bansal said.

He was found dead on Tuesday morning, according to police.

"An altercation broke out between the victim and two other minors, aged 8 and 14. The two allegedly strangled the victim with a rope while he was asleep. We have detained the juveniles involved and an investigation is underway," Bansal said.

The boys had a fight over a trivial issue on Monday evening. Later at night, the victim went to sleep in the school dormitory after dinner, another official said.

Seizing the opportunity, the accused minors allegedly strangled him with a rope, he said.

On Tuesday morning, when the victim failed to wake up, the school staff rushed him to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Doctors at the hospital observed strangulation marks on his neck, the official said.

A probe was on into the incident, the police said.

Get latest updates on Assam HSLC Result LIVE along with Educationand updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Get latest updates on Assam HSLC Result LIVE along with Educationand updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
News / Education News / education news / Maharashtra shocker: 8-year-old boy allegedly killed by minor students, two detained
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On