IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / News / Manipur University student found COVID-positive after taking exam on campus
A health worker shows a sample kit of a COVID-19 positive test during a door to door test drive.(AP)
A health worker shows a sample kit of a COVID-19 positive test during a door to door test drive.(AP)
news

Manipur University student found COVID-positive after taking exam on campus

A student of the Manipur University was found to be COVID-positive days after he appeared for an exam at the varsity's campus, an official said on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 03:56 PM IST

A student of the Manipur University was found to be COVID-positive days after he appeared for an exam at the varsity's campus, an official said on Friday.

The student appeared for the BVoc fifth semester examination at room number 437 of the New Social Sciences Block of the varsity on April 6, Registrar W Chandbabu Singh said.

Issuing a circular, the varsity asked all the students who were in that room to undergo self-quarantine for a week.

The registrar also asked all the employees and students of the varsity to follow the COVID-related guidelines properly.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
manipur university manipur university exam covid19 updates + 1 more

Related Stories

IIT Roorkee media cell in-charge Sonika Srivastava said that the Haridwar District Health Department has sealed five hostels--- Coral, Kasturba, Sarojini, Govind Bhawan and Vigyan Kunj and declared them as containment zones.(ANI FILE PHOTO)
IIT Roorkee media cell in-charge Sonika Srivastava said that the Haridwar District Health Department has sealed five hostels--- Coral, Kasturba, Sarojini, Govind Bhawan and Vigyan Kunj and declared them as containment zones.(ANI FILE PHOTO)
news

90 students at IIT Roorkee test positive for Covid-19, hostels sealed

ANI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 02:45 PM IST
A total of 90 students have tested positive for Covid-19 at Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Roorkee in the last few days, said IIT Roorkee media cell in-charge Sonika Srivastava on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP