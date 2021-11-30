Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mumbai: Reopening of schools for classes 1 to 7 postponed till December 15

Amid the worry of the new COVID-19 variant 'Omicron', the reopening of schools for classes 1 to 7, in Mumbai, has been postponed till December 15, informed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.
Published on Nov 30, 2021 02:34 PM IST
ANI | , Mumbai

Earlier, the schools for classes 1 to 7 was scheduled to reopen from December 1.

School for classes 8 to 12 had reopened earlier on October 4.

The Omicron variant (B.1.1.529), a new variant of the coronavirus, was first reported in Botswana on November 11, 2021, and appeared on November 14 in South Africa. It has been declared a variant of concern by the World Health Organisation (WHO). 

