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NEET exam leak: Delhi court extends judicial custody of 10 accused till July 11

Special Judge Vijeta Singh Rawat was hearing the CBI plea filed by Special Public Prosecutor to extend their custody for further investigation in the case. 

Published on: Jun 29, 2026 04:27 pm IST
PTI |
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A Delhi court on Monday extended the judicial custody of 10 accused arrested in connection with the NEET-UG 2026 examination leak till July 11.

NEET exam leak: Delhi court extends judicial custody of 10 accused till July 11(HT_PRINT)

Special Judge Vijeta Singh Rawat was hearing the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) plea filed by Special Public Prosecutor V K Pathak to extend their custody for further investigation in the case and allowed the plea.

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Ten of the 13 accused arrested in the case were produced virtually before the court after their judicial custody ended on Monday.

The court extended the judicial custody of Yash Yadav, Mangilal Biwal, Dinesh Biwal, Vikas Biwal, Dhananjay Lokhande, Tejas Harshad Shah, Shubham Khairnar, Manisha Waghmare, Manisha Havaldar and Dr Manoj Shirure.

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The CBI registered a case in connection with the paper leak based on a written complaint received from the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education.

The agency in a statement said that it has registered an FIR regarding the alleged irregularities and paper leak in the conduct of NEET-UG Exam for offences including criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust, theft and destruction of evidence and offences under the Public Examination Prevention of Unfair Means Act, 2024.

 
cbi national testing agency neet delhi ugc
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Get latest updates on NIRF Ranking along with Education and updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
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