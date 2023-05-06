NEET UG 2023 Exam: NTA postpones NEET UG exam in Manipur

National Testing Agency, NTA has postponed NEET UG 2023 Exam. The examination to be conducted on May 7, 2023 has been postponed in Manipur. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test will be conducted in the state at a later date.

NEET UG 2023 Exam: NTA postpones exam in Manipur, to be conducted later (Sanjeev Verma/HT file)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per a letter issued from NTA to D.K Singh, OSD to MoS for Education, the NEET UG 2023 exam has been postponed for the candidates who were allotted examination centres in the State of Manipur and their exam will be held at a later date.

The candidates who would appear for the entrance test have also been informed through automatic call and email.

The NEET examination will be conducted on May 7, 2023 in single shift- from 2 pm to 5.20 pm. The admit card was released two days ago.

The Test pattern of NEET (UG) - 2023 comprises four Subjects. Each subject will consist of two sections. Section A will consist of 35 Questions and Section B will have 15 Questions, out of these 15 Questions, candidates can choose to attempt any 10 Questions. So, the total number of questions and utilization of time will remain the same. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NTA NEET.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON