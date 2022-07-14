NIOS, UN Women holds review meeting to discuss collaboration

United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (known as UN Women) and National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) on July 14 held a review meeting to discuss SCE (Second Chance Education)-NIOS collaboration & scaling up good practices.

Under the chairmanship of Prof. Saroj Sharma, Chairperson, NIOS, the meeting was attended by Kanta Singh (Deputy Country Representative,UN women), Suhela Khan (Chief Programme Manager, UN Women), Dr. Rashmi Sinha (UNW’s Technical Consultant to NIOS) along with the HoDs of NIOS, an official statement said.

“The SCE Programme expands UN Women’s ongoing work and aims to offer pathways for vulnerable young women and women to access formal education and to employment/entrepreneurship opportunities,” NIOS said.

“The programme also attempts evidence-based advocacy through engagement with national policy makers and financial frameworks that enable marginalized women to access formal and vocational education,” it added.

NIOS and UN Women are working in partnership since 2020 in various areas, which include:

Bringing more and most vulnerable women and girls into the folds of formal education. Establishing gender sensitive systems and procedures at the institution to the ground level. Putting in place policies for gender mainstreaming & inclusion in NIOS.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON