NIRF 2022: List of India's top institutes to be out tomorrow

NIRF 2022 Rankings: Union Government's Ministry of Education will announce list of India's top higher education institutions in National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2022 on Friday, July 15. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will reveal the ranks at 11 am, as per an official statement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Release of India Rankings 2022 on 15th July 2022 at 11 am by Honourable Union Minister of Education, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan,” reads a notification on nirfindia.org.

Last year, NIRF rankings had 11 categories – Overall, university, engineering, management, pharmacy, college, medical, law, architecture, dental, and research.

In 2021 rankings, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras retained the title of being the overall best institute of higher education in the country, followed by Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore in second and IIT Bombay in third places.

In university rankings, IISc was acknowledged as the top institute while IIT Madras was also the top Engineering college.

IIM Ahmedabad was ranked as the country's top B-School and Jamia Hamdard was the top Pharmacy education institution.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In medicine, AIIMS New Delhi topped the rankings and National Law School of India University (NLSIU) Bangalore was ranked as the top law school.

Delhi University's Miranda House was ranked as the top college in the country.