NIRF Rankings 2021: IIT Madras tops, IISc Bangalore 2nd in overall rankings

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has retained the top spot in NIRF 2021 ranking, third year in a row. The institute had scored 83.88 and 85.31 in the NIRF 2019 and NIRF 2020 ranking, respectively.
UPDATED ON SEP 09, 2021 01:34 PM IST
The ranking of universities and higher educational institutes, based on the government’s National Institute of Ranking Framework (NIRF), has been released today, September 9.  

The Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore and IIT Bombay are the second and third top institutes in the country.

Among the top 5 institutes in the country are IIT Delhi and IIT Kanpur.

This is the sixth NIRF ranking of higher educational institutes in the country.

While IITs are among the top 10 engineering colleges this year, two NITs have also made it to the list.

The top 10 engineering colleges in the country are: IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Roorkee, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, NIT Tiruchirappalli, and NIT Surathkal.

The rankings have been made for ten categories- Overall, University, Management, College, Pharmacy, Medical, Engineering, Architecture, ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements), Research and Law.

The rankings for all colleges and universities across the country have been done on the basis of teaching, learning, and resources; research and professional practice, graduation outcome; outreach and inclusivity; and peer perception. 

 

