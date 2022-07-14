NIRF ranking 2022 live: List of top institutes in India releasing tomorrow
NIRF ranking 2022 live: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will release NIRF ranking 2022 on July 15, 2022. The list of top institutes in India will release at 11 am tomorrow. The list for all the categories will be available on the official site of NIRF on nirfindia.org.
The National Institutional Ranking Framework, Education Ministry will rank the institutes depending on their areas of operation including overall, university, colleges, engineering, management, pharmacy, law, medical, architecture, dental and research.
The ranking parameters are teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcome, outreach and inclusivity and perception. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of NIRF.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Jul 14, 2022 07:59 PM IST
NIRF Ranking 2022: Check official tweet
-
Jul 14, 2022 07:54 PM IST
NIRF ranking 2022 engineering colleges: 2021 list
- IIT Madras
- IIT Delhi
- IIT Bombay
- IIT Kanpur
- IIT Kharagpur
- IIT Roorkee
- IIT Guwahati
- IIT Hyderabad
- NIT Tiruchirapalli
- NIT Karnataka
-
Jul 14, 2022 07:24 PM IST
NIRF ranking 2022 List: Parametres
-
Jul 14, 2022 07:19 PM IST
College rankings India: Top 10 colleges of 2021
- Miranda House
- Lady Shri Ram College for Women
- Loyala College
- St Xaviers College, Kolkata
- Ramkrishna Mission Vidyamandira, Howrah
- PSGR Krishanammal College for Women, Coimbatore
- Presidency College, Chennai
- St Stephen College, Delhi
- Hindu College
- Shri Ram College for Commerce
-
Jul 14, 2022 07:13 PM IST
Top MBA colleges India: Top 10 institutes of 2021
- IIM Ahmedabad
- IIM Bangalore
- IIM Calcutta
- IIM Kozhikode
- IIT Delhi
- IIM Indore
- IIM Lucknow
- XLRI
- IIT Kharagpur
- IIT Bombay
-
Jul 14, 2022 07:08 PM IST
NIRF Rankings 2022: Who will release
NIRF Rankings 2022 will be released by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on July 15, 2022.
-
Jul 14, 2022 06:57 PM IST
NIRF: Date and Time of rankings
NIRF rankings will be released by Education Minister on July 15, 2022 at 11 am.
