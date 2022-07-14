Home / Education / News / NIRF ranking 2022 live: List of top institutes in India releasing tomorrow
NIRF ranking 2022 live: List of top institutes in India releasing tomorrow

NIRF ranking 2022 live: The list of top institutes in India will be announced tomorrow, July 15, 2022. The NIRF rankings will be released by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. 
NIRF ranking 2022 live
NIRF ranking 2022 live(nirfindia.org)
Updated on Jul 14, 2022 07:59 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
NIRF ranking 2022 live: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will release NIRF ranking 2022 on July 15, 2022. The list of top institutes in India will release at 11 am tomorrow. The list for all the categories will be available on the official site of NIRF on nirfindia.org. 

The National Institutional Ranking Framework, Education Ministry will rank the institutes depending on their areas of operation including overall, university, colleges, engineering, management, pharmacy, law, medical, architecture, dental and research. 

The ranking parameters are teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcome, outreach and inclusivity and perception. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of NIRF. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 14, 2022 07:59 PM IST

    NIRF Ranking 2022: Check official tweet 

  • Jul 14, 2022 07:54 PM IST

    NIRF ranking 2022 engineering colleges: 2021 list 

    1. IIT Madras
    2. IIT Delhi
    3. IIT Bombay
    4. IIT Kanpur 
    5. IIT Kharagpur 
    6. IIT Roorkee
    7. IIT Guwahati
    8. IIT Hyderabad 
    9. NIT Tiruchirapalli 
    10. NIT Karnataka 

     

  • Jul 14, 2022 07:24 PM IST

    NIRF ranking 2022 List: Parametres 

    The National Institutional Ranking Framework, Education Ministry will rank the institutes depending on their areas of operation including overall, university, colleges, engineering, management, pharmacy, law, medical, architecture, dental and research.

  • Jul 14, 2022 07:19 PM IST

    College rankings India: Top 10 colleges of 2021 

     

    1. Miranda House
    2. Lady Shri Ram College for Women
    3. Loyala College
    4. St Xaviers College, Kolkata 
    5. Ramkrishna Mission Vidyamandira, Howrah 
    6. PSGR Krishanammal College for Women, Coimbatore 
    7. Presidency College, Chennai
    8. St Stephen College, Delhi
    9. Hindu College
    10. Shri Ram College for Commerce

     

  • Jul 14, 2022 07:13 PM IST

    Top MBA colleges India: Top 10 institutes of 2021

    1. IIM Ahmedabad 
    2. IIM Bangalore 
    3. IIM Calcutta
    4. IIM Kozhikode
    5. IIT Delhi
    6. IIM Indore
    7. IIM Lucknow 
    8. XLRI
    9. IIT Kharagpur
    10. IIT Bombay 
  • Jul 14, 2022 07:08 PM IST

    NIRF Rankings 2022: Who will release 

    NIRF Rankings 2022 will be released by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on July 15, 2022. 

  • Jul 14, 2022 06:57 PM IST

    NIRF: Date and Time of rankings 

    NIRF rankings will be released by Education Minister on July 15, 2022 at 11 am. 

Amity students represent India at World Finals of F1 in school competition

Students of Amity International School, Saket, New Delhi are representing India at the World Finals of the F1 in schools 2022 competition.
Amity School students represent India at F1 World Finals in school competition
Amity School students represent India at F1 World Finals in school competition
Published on Jul 14, 2022 06:20 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
news

Delhi HC dismisses plea to postpone NEET-UG exam scheduled on July 17

The Delhi High Court Thursday dismissed a plea by several National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET-UG) aspirants seeking to postpone the competitive examination for the year 2022 which is scheduled to be held on July 17, saying it was totally a "misconceived" plea.
Delhi HC dismisses plea to postpone NEET-UG exam scheduled on July 17
Delhi HC dismisses plea to postpone NEET-UG exam scheduled on July 17(Pradeep Gaur/Mint)
Published on Jul 14, 2022 04:04 PM IST
PTI | , New Delhi
news

NIOS, UN Women holds review meeting to discuss collaboration

  • UN Women and NIOS on July 14 held a review meeting to discuss on collaboration & scaling up good practices.
NIOS, UN Women holds review meeting to discuss collaboration
NIOS, UN Women holds review meeting to discuss collaboration
Updated on Jul 14, 2022 01:58 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
news

NIRF 2022: List of India's top institutes to be out tomorrow 

  • NIRF 2022: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will reveal the ranks at 11 am, as per an official statement.
NIRF 2022: List of India's top institutes to be out tomorrow
NIRF 2022: List of India's top institutes to be out tomorrow (PTI Photo/File)
Updated on Jul 14, 2022 11:29 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
news

Rains: School holiday tomorrow in Pune city, PCMC

All the schools in Pune city as well as in the neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad area will remain closed on Thursday due to a heavy rain forecast, officials said.
Rains: School holiday tomorrow in Pune city, PCMC
Rains: School holiday tomorrow in Pune city, PCMC(HT File Photo)
Published on Jul 13, 2022 05:25 PM IST
PTI | , Pune
news

IIT Madras Convocation 2022: 59th convocation held, 2084 students graduate 

IIT Madras Convocation 2022 was conducted today, July 13, 2022. This year 2084 students have graduated. 
IIT Madras Convocation 2022: 59th convocation held, 2084 students graduate
IIT Madras Convocation 2022: 59th convocation held, 2084 students graduate
Published on Jul 13, 2022 05:20 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
news

NIRF Ranking 2022: Education minister to release India rankings 2022 on July 15

  • NIRF Ranking 2022: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will release the India rankings 2022 that will include list of top universities, colleges and other educational institutions across the country on July 15, 2022.
NIRF Ranking 2022: Education minister will announce the rankings virtually at 11 am on the official website nirfindia.org.
NIRF Ranking 2022: Education minister will announce the rankings virtually at 11 am on the official website nirfindia.org.(nirfindia.org)
Published on Jul 12, 2022 08:29 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk
news

IGNOU launches its flagship MAJMC programme in Hindi and Tamil

  • School of Journalism and New Media Studies (SOJNMS) of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched its flagship programme of MA in Journalism and mass communication (MAJMC) in Hindi and Tamil.
The programme was launched in the light of National Educational Policy 2020 in which it was recommended to facilitate the teaching-learning process in various Indian languages.(ignou.ac.in)
The programme was launched in the light of National Educational Policy 2020 in which it was recommended to facilitate the teaching-learning process in various Indian languages.(ignou.ac.in)
Published on Jul 11, 2022 11:17 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk
news

IIT Roorkee to launch Executive Program in Business Analytics for professionals

  • The ,course will be offered through the Continuing Education Centre, IIT Roorkee (CEC IITR).
IIT Roorkee to launch Executive Program in Business Analytics for professionals
IIT Roorkee to launch Executive Program in Business Analytics for professionals (Photo credit- iitr.ac.in)
Published on Jul 11, 2022 04:41 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk
news

Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Mela tomorrow 

  • The one-day event will feature 36 sectors and more than 1000 companies and 500 distinct sorts of trades. Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said it will host the event across 200+ locations.
HT Image
HT Image
Published on Jul 10, 2022 03:53 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
news

J&K LG cancels police SI recruitment; recommends CBI probe

J&K LG cancels police SI recruitment; recommends CBI probe
J&K LG cancels police SI recruitment; recommends CBI probe
J&K LG cancels police SI recruitment; recommends CBI probe(HT file)
Published on Jul 08, 2022 03:18 PM IST
PTI | ByHT Education Desk, Srinagar
news

IGNOU TEE June 2022: Assignment submission date extended till July 20

IGNOU TEE June 2022 assignment submission date has been extended till July 20, 2022. Candidates can check the official notice given below.  
IGNOU TEE June 2022: Assignment submission date extended till July 20
IGNOU TEE June 2022: Assignment submission date extended till July 20
Updated on Jul 08, 2022 08:50 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
news

Denied transfer Bihar varsity teacher offers to return his 33-month salary 

  • The registrar said that he refused to accept the cheque, as there was no such provision.
Lallan Kumar, assistant professor of Hindi at Nitishwar College in Muzaffarpur, tried to create a flutter by offering to return his 33-month salary, amounting to ₹23.8-lakh to the BRA Bihar University
Lallan Kumar, assistant professor of Hindi at Nitishwar College in Muzaffarpur, tried to create a flutter by offering to return his 33-month salary, amounting to 23.8-lakh to the BRA Bihar University(HT file photo)
Published on Jul 07, 2022 09:42 PM IST
ByArun Kumar
news

Not all TET candidates got mark for wrong question: WB school board in HC

The West Bengal Primary School Education Board on Tuesday admitted before the Calcutta High Court that discrimination was committed as not all of the over 20 lakh candidates who sat for a Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) in 2014 were given one mark for a wrong question.
Not all TET candidates got mark for wrong question: WB school board in HC
Not all TET candidates got mark for wrong question: WB school board in HC
Published on Jul 05, 2022 07:16 PM IST
PTI | , Kolkata
news

Free coaching for NEET, JEE launched for tribal students in J-K

The Jammu and Kashmir Tribal Affairs Department on Tuesday launched a first-of-its-kind initiative to provide coaching for meritorious tribal students preparing for NEET and JEE entrance exams, officials said.
Free coaching for NEET, JEE launched for tribal students in J-K
Free coaching for NEET, JEE launched for tribal students in J-K
Published on Jul 05, 2022 07:06 PM IST
PTI | , Jammu
