Nitish walks the talk on Bihar’s premiere girls’ college with biggest ever development plan

The special cabinet of the Nitish Kumar government on Thursday gave administration approval to the highest ever plan for any college in the state - ₹47.23-crore to Bihar’s premiere Magadh Mahila College, which was set up in 1946. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar(File photo)

The fund would be used for the construction of a multi storied (G+6) science bloc and a state of the art auditorium in the college, which is the most prestigious girls’ college under Patna University.

It is, however, not without a reason why Magadh Mahila College has drawn Nitish Kumar’s attention for such a big sanction of funds for infrastructural makeover. It is not just because of his government’s consistent focus on girls’ education.

He has just fulfilled the promise he had made, when the college was up in arms against a big infrastructural project close to it a decade ago, to give it a makeover to match the iconic structures his government has built close by.

“Nitish Kumar walks the talk. He delivers what he promises. Magadh Mahila has got what it deserves and Nitish Kumar has delivered on his promise. A state where just a small number of girls went to college today has gender parity at the secondary level and aspiration for higher education. That is what Nitish Kumar is known for,” said Bihar minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, who earlier held the education portfolio.

It was in December 2013 when hundreds of girls of Bihar’s premiere Magadh Mahila College took to streets in Patna to protest a government move to block the main entrance to facilitate the construction of the Samrat Ashok Convenrion Centre. The protests continued for quite a few days after it got political.

The residences of the superintendent of police and the district judge in front of the college were demolished to make space for what later emerged as the iconic international convention centre to change the landscape of Patna.

Though it did not go down well with the college, the government went ahead and constructed the state-of-the-art convention centre and also assured to work for the makeover of the Magadh Mahila College to cater to its growing needs.

On January 25, 2019, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar attended a function at the college and announced the construction of a multi-storey state-of-the-art building and a 800-bed hostel. The hostel was inaugurated by him 2022. He then assured that more was in the pipeline when the college principal Namita Kumari sought a science block for the institution.

“Magadh Mahilq College buildings will be as imposing as the iconic structures recently built adjacent to it. With a nine-acre campus, space is no constraint,” the Chief Minister said, also directing the officials to make approach to the college wide and convenient.

The announcement was greeted enthusiastically. Three years later, the college has got another ₹47.23-crore for Science Bloc and hostels.

“A detailed proposal was sent after that through the college and it has finally come through. The college will have state-of-the-art building to match the adjoining international convention centre having signature buildings like Bapu Sabhagar, Gyan Bhawan and Sabhyata Dwar,” said former Patna University’s VC Girish Choudhary, during whose tenure the proposal for the college was sent and the 108-year-old Patna University also got ₹147-crore worth infrastructure projects in 2023 and promise of more worth ₹151-crore after having missed the Central University status.