NLU Delhi's 10th Convocation held, 167 students awarded degrees

National Law University (NLU) Delhi on August 26 conducted its 10th convocation in which 84 and 78 students from the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, respectively, were awarded degrees in law. Five doctoral degrees were also awarded at the convocation. A total of 167 students received degrees from these academic programmes. NLU Delhi Holds 10th Convocation, Awards Degrees to 162 Students in Law

The National Law University of Delhi (NLU) released three journals at the event: Journal of National Law University Delhi (Faculty Journal), Journal of Victimology and Victim Justice (a flagship journal of NLU Delhi) and NLUD journal of Legal Studies (Student's Journal), a press statement by the institution said.

According to the press release issued by the NLU Delhi, Professor GS Bajpai, Vice Chancellor, National Law University Delhi, in his Welcome Address said, “Legal profession is not just a career. It is a calling to serve and make a meaningful impact in the lives of individuals and the community at large. The power of law lies not only in its ability to enforce rules but in its capacity to bring about positive changes.”

The Vice Chancellor also mentioned how NLU Delhi proposed the institution of the Chief Minister’s Fellowship to law students, in order to bridge the gap of opportunity that often ails our education system. As part of this initiative, 6 fellowships, each valued at 50,000 per month will be awarded to graduate students and the recipients will actively collaborate with various governmental departments, aiding them in policy formulations and evaluation, and in the process empowering both the students and the government of NCT of Delhi, reads the press release.

Justice S Ravindra Bhat, Judge, Supreme Court of India and Visitor, NLU Delhi was the Chief Guest.

Addressing the convocation he said, “Study of law is not a means of lucrative career, it is a profound commitment of upholding justice to serve the needs of society and safeguarding the principals enshrined in our constitution and legal system.”

“As someone who lived through the emergency, I hold a firm conviction that our collective ability to raise critical and honest questions will profoundly shape the society as we wish to construct. Today, I implore you to unflinchingly embrace the audacity to pursue forthright answers and not merely settle for convenient ones. Upon your generation falls the task of maintaining and furthering the culture of our Constitution,” he added.

Atishi, Minister of Finance, Planning, Higher Education, Govt of NCT of Delhi and Kailash Gahlot, Minister of Law, Justice and Legislative Affairs, Govt. of NCT of Delhi, attended the ceremony as Special Guest of Honour. The conferment of the degrees was done by Just Satish Chandra Sharma, Chief Justice, High Court of Delhi & Chancellor of NLU Delhi.

