NxtWave and NSDC launch SkillUp India 4.0, aims to empower over 30 lakh students

NxtWave in partnership with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), launched NxtWave SkillUp India 4.0, one of India’s tech upskilling initiatives. NxtWave SkillUp India 4.0 is designed to empower youth by equipping them with advanced skills in 4.0 technologies such as AI, ML, and Full-Stack Development.(Handout)

This initiative aims to empower over 30 lakh students across India in 4.0 technologies and connect them with the right career opportunities, informed NxtWave.

‘’We are honored to partner with NSDC, under the guidance of the Skill Development Ministry, to equip deserving students with the tools and skills they need to unlock their full potential. NSDC's unwavering commitment to empowering India's youth is truly inspiring, and we are grateful for their support. Together, we are dedicated to creating opportunities for young minds to explore, innovate, and contribute to India’s growth story. SkillUp India 4.0 is born from our shared vision of nurturing a highly skilled, future-ready workforce, as AI and emerging technologies promise to create vast opportunities in the Indian market," said Rahul Attuluri, Co-Founder and CEO of NxtWave.

“Our Hon’ble Prime Minister has set a visionary goal of making India a developed nation by 2047. This initiative is a significant step towards realizing the Prime Minister’s vision of Viksit Bharat, where every young Indian is empowered with the skills needed to shape the future. With initiatives like SkillUp India 4.0, in collaboration with NxtWave, we are not only advancing the Skill India Mission but also positioning India as the skill capital and innovation hub of the world. Today, with 45% of global capacity centers already based in India, we are creating cutting-edge technologies for global giants,” said Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO of NSDC.

NxtWave, under the SkillUp India 4.0 initiative, will conduct a free software job employability test for more than 5 lakh students to assess their skills and connect them with the right opportunities. Additionally, to remove barriers to top software jobs, NxtWave is providing free access to its 2-year Full Stack + AI/ML program, for meritorious students across 500 NIRF-ranked colleges, mentioned the official press release.

