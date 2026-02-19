Bhubaneswar, The Odisha government has signed four MoUs with Tata Technologies to upgrade 22 state-run ITIs into centres of excellence to align them with industry needs and create a skilled workforce, an official statement said on Thursday. Odisha govt signs MoUs with Tata Technologies to upgrade 22 ITIs

The MoUs were inked on Wednesday in the presence of Industries and Skill Development Minister Sampad Chandra Swain.

The objective of all the MoUs is to make Odisha's youth industry-ready, he said.

"Tata Technologies will upgrade 22 state-run Industrial Technology Institutes across Odisha into centres of excellence at a total project cost of ₹779 crore. As per the agreement, the state will bear 14 per cent of the project cost, and the remaining by Tata Technologies," the minister said.

The upgraded ITIs will be equipped with laboratories and industry-grade equipment, bringing training infrastructure at par with modern industrial standards, he said.

He observed that infrastructure builds industries, while skills provide the human resources necessary to grow the economy, the minister said.

"Skill development is not a peripheral welfare measure; it is a core economic strategy that will drive inclusive growth and global competitiveness," Swain said, adding that empowering youth with relevant and future-ready skills is essential to achieving the state's long-term development goals.

The centres of excellence will focus on high-growth and emerging sectors such as automobiles, including electric vehicles, design and verification tools, 3D printing and additive manufacturing, Internet of Things , robotics and advanced manufacturing, and advanced CNC and VMC machining.

Tata Technologies will also extend comprehensive handholding support for five years, including deployment of trainers, maintenance of equipment, and facilitation of placements to ensure strong industry linkage and sustainable outcomes, the officials said.

Three other MoUs were also signed. A collaboration with UNICEF will leverage the YouthHub platform to facilitate placement of over 2,000 girls through digital skilling and an outcome-based funding model.

A partnership between the World Skill Centre and Kawasaki Robotics India Private Limited aims to strengthen capacity in robotics, automation, and Industry 4.0 technologies, preparing the youth for advanced manufacturing ecosystems.

Another MoU between the World Skill Centre and Atreya Global Private Limited will create structured overseas employment pathways in Germany and other European countries by integrating skilling, language training, placement facilitation, and post-placement support.

