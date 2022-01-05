Professor Pradeep Kumar Mishra is new VC of AKTU

Prof Pradeep Kumar Mishra, vice chancellor (VC) at Jharkhand University of Technology, Ranchi, has been appointed the new VC of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow. He will replace Prof Vineet Kansal who was given the additional charge of vice chancellor in August last year.

“It is an honour for me to get appointed as the vice chancellor of AKTU. It will take me 15 days to one month to formally take charge of AKTU as the vice chancellor,” said Mishra, who has done PhD in chemical engineering from the Institute of Technology, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, in 1995.

Mishra has been appointed VC for three years from the day he assumes office. Uttar Pradesh governor and chancellor Anandiben Patel has issued an order in this regard on Wednesday.

“My responsibility will be to take the university to a new height so that it may compete well with many other technical universities of national and international repute. Innovation will be my thrust area. Research work will be encouraged,” Mishra said.

He is all set to assume his new responsibility when students are agitating against ongoing offline exam on campus. For long, the students have been demanding online exams, especially at a time when Covid-19 cases across Uttar Pradesh and, more so in the National Capital Region (NCR) area is multiplying rapidly.

Mishra’s areas of interest are: bio-energy, bio-compatible polymers and nano-fibers, bio-remediation /degradation, photo-degradation and membrane separation, according to IIT BHU website.

