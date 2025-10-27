Kota, Rajasthan Education and Panchayati Raj Minister Madan Dilawar on Monday announced several changes in the state’s education department, including starting the new academic session from April 1 instead of July 1 and introducing a common uniform for students of government and private schools. Rajasthan schools to start academic session from April 1: Minister

Addressing a press conference here, he said, since the administrative and financial year begins from April 1, the academic session will also start from that date to align with the state’s calendar.

He said the move would benefit students as they would receive books before the summer vacation, allowing them to study during the break.

So far, the academic session in the state’s schools has begun on July 1.

Dilawar also said parents will now be informed via SMS if their child is absent from school, as mobile numbers are registered on the Shaladarpan portal. The system will be implemented soon, he added.

He directed that all officers under the departments of education, Sanskrit Shiksha and Panchayati Raj will start the day with the National Anthem and conclude it with the National Song, Vande Mataram.

From the upcoming session, students in both government and private schools will wear a similar uniform without a tie, the minister said, adding that uniform identity cards for teachers in government schools will also be introduced later.

The decision to begin the academic session from April 1 and standardise uniforms has been welcomed by several government school associations.

Mukesh Sharma of Shikshak Sangh in Bundi said the move would help students and teachers start the academic year smoothly and promote equality between government and private school students.

However, Rajasthan Private Schools Association General Secretary Lokesh Sukhwal termed the decisions on the fresh academic session “impractical”, saying private and government schools operate under different conditions and the move may face implementation challenges.

"There should be a mark of differentiation between government and private schools as both function on different physical and academic infrastructure," Sai said, adding that private schools certainly work under the government's direction, and they maintain a standard.

